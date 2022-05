University of Portland will have ten representatives at next week's NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field West Preliminary Championships hosted in Fayetteville, Ark. The meet will take place at John McDonnell Field at the University of Arkansas May 25-28. The top 48 qualifying times for each event from the West and East earned spots in the respective fields. Top competitors from the West and East Preliminary meets will advance to the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships scheduled for June 8-11 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO