ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Up 600% in 10 Years, Here's Why Apple Stock Is Still So Cheap

By Daniel Foelber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been one of the few major tech stocks that have held up during the Nasdaq Composite bear market. Yet even Apple is now down over 20% from its all-time high as its share price dipped below $140 on Thursday for the first time since June 2021.

While it's true that Apple customers may be less inclined to upgrade their devices to the latest models during a recession, there's no denying that Apple's consistent growth and profitability should continue for decades to come. Despite being one of the better-performing tech stocks, up over sixfold in the last 10 years, here's why Apple stock is still surprisingly cheap. And why now may finally be a good time to take a bite out of Apple stock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IUsBw_0fgjz00500

Image source: Getty Images.

Apple is driving profitability

Apple continues to grow its integrated suite of consumer products while demonstrating pricing power and unrivaled customer loyalty. Its growth in aftermarket services has kept customers engaged and spending money even if they aren't buying Apple's latest tech. That growth has led to improved profitability even as the company's revenue and earnings are magnitudes larger today than just five years ago.

Investors tend to gravitate toward tech companies, especially software companies because they have high operating margins. An operating margin tells an investor how much operating profit is being generated per dollar in sales. Apple's trailing-12-month (TTM) operating margin is 30.9%, meaning it is pocketing around $0.31 on the dollar after factoring in operating expenses, sales, general, and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other expenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090WLn_0fgjz00500

AAPL Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

For context, a much more software-heavy company like Microsoft has an operating margin of 42.6% whereas a high-volume, low-margin business such as Costco Wholesale has an operating margin of just 3.5%.

As companies grow, it is sometimes challenging to retain a high operating margin because larger companies have more overhead, employees, and moving parts to worry about. Not for Apple. Its operating margin is at an eight-year high. And having a high operating margin is one of the reasons why Apple generates so much profit despite having lower sales than, say, a company like Amazon .

The power of earnings growth and share repurchases

Seldom can a stock produce incredibly outsized returns and still not be overvalued. But Apple knows how to make money. Plain and simple. And what cash it doesn't use to reinvest in its business usually gets put to work buying back stock.

There are many excellent Apple charts. But my personal favorite is the 10-year chart showing shares outstanding and Apple's net income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTJ5h_0fgjz00500

AAPL Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Apple's TTM net income is up 154% over the last 10 years -- exceeding $100 billion for the first time. No other U.S. company has over $100 billion in TTM net income except for Apple. However, what's also impressive is that Apple's outstanding share count is down 38% over the last 10 years as Apple has continually repurchased its own stock to increase its earnings per share. And that impact on Apple's valuation is meaningful.

Consider that if Apple hadn't bought back any stock over the last 10 years, its TTM earnings per share would be $3.89. But because there are far fewer outstanding shares, Apple's present-day TTM earnings per share is $6.25 -- giving it a price-to-earnings ratio of a reasonable 22.8. If it hadn't repurchased any shares over the last 10 years, its P/E today would be 36.7 -- which is not nearly as attractive and arguably would make Apple stock overpriced and not worth buying.

Put another way, Apple is making so much profit and buying back so much of its stock that its valuation is still reasonable even though the stock is up an astounding 600% over the last 10 years.

An attractive blend of risk and potential reward

Apple falls into the moderate to low risk with moderate reward category. It's unlikely to outperform smaller companies with warp-speed growth . But it is also unlikely to suffer as large of drawdowns during a sell-off. That resilience was put on display during the spring 2020 pandemic-induced market crash. And it's been put on display throughout 2021 and 2022 as Apple stock continues to outperform the Nasdaq Composite year to date, something that can't be said for other large tech companies like Amazon, Meta Platforms , Adobe , Salesforce , and Nvidia .

For investors who are looking for a company they can count on that isn't overpriced, now looks like a good time to take a bite out of Apple stock.

10 stocks we like better than Apple
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Daniel Foelber has positions in Nvidia and has the following options: long June 2022 $400 calls on Adobe Inc., short August 2022 $150 calls on Nvidia, and short June 2022 $425 calls on Adobe Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe Inc., Amazon, Apple, Costco Wholesale, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Salesforce.com. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe Inc., long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe Inc., and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Stock#Apple Earnings#Aapl#Nasdaq Composite#Getty Images
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Out Worst April in Years With Another Slide

U.S. stocks finished both the day and the month on a down note as a fresh round of earnings forecasts from companies only added to investors' laundry list of concerns. Last night, Amazon.com (AMZN, -14.1%) said first-quarter revenue rose 7% on a year-over-year basis – the slowest pace in 20 years – to $116.4 billion, just shy of the consensus estimate. AMZN also offered lower-than-expected Q2 revenue guidance due to forex headwinds and the company's plan to move this year's Prime Day to July from June.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

AbbVie's deep portfolio offers sustainability amid a decline in its top-selling drug. A housing boom provides Lowe's with the tools to keep investors happy. Parker Hannifin is using motion control technology to help companies be cost efficient while optimizing processes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Buffett vs. Burry: Buy or Sell Apple Stock?

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report isn’t doing much to help the markets on Wednesday, down more than 5% on the day. Just yesterday, Apple appeared to be setting up to reclaim the pivotal $150 area. Not anymore. Price action aside, Wall Street is building a little drama...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stock Split Watch: Is Costco Next?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Costco Wholesale (COST 2.28%) should be on investors'...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

A tech stock bubble just like 2000 has burst, longtime tech CEO says

Longtime tech exec Patrick Spence knows a market cycle when he sees it. And what he sees right now in the form of plunging values for tech stocks is something reminiscent of the tech bubble of 2000, when he was running point as a marketing whiz at Blackberry. "I do...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
186K+
Followers
92K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy