ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

This Assumption Could Destroy Your Retirement Plans

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

One of the trickiest things about planning for retirement is that it's hard to estimate your living costs years in advance. Imagine you're in your 30s and are trying to get a handle on what retirement might cost you. At this point, you might be 35 to 40 years away from that milestone. How on earth are you supposed to run numbers when we don't know what inflation has in store for healthcare, housing, and the other expenses you're apt to grapple with?

Plus, you may be too young to have a solid sense of what you want your retirement to look like. You might think you'll be happy spending your senior years traveling the globe. But as you get older, the idea of staying closer to home might hold more appeal.

That's why retirement planning is a tough thing to do -- no doubt about it. But one assumption you shouldn't make in the course of retirement planning is that you'll manage to get by as a senior with a fraction of the income you're used to living on. In reality, you should actually plan to replace the bulk of your income during retirement -- no matter what your specific lifestyle ends up looking like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9rrc_0fgjysFL00

Image source: Getty Images.

Don't lowball that estimate

Some people assume that come retirement, they'll get by just fine living on one-third or one-half of their income. But that's a mistake.

A lot of the basic expenses you pay for today are bills you're apt to incur during retirement. And so at a minimum, you'd be wise to assume you'll need about three-quarters of your current income to get by once you stop working.

In fact, if you already have loftier goals for retirement that include a lot of travel, you may want to assume you'll need the same income during your senior years. And that will require a fair amount of savings. The good news, though, is that if you give yourself ample time to build a nest egg, you might put yourself in a solid position to replace your pre-retirement income in full.

Let's say you start funding an IRA or 401(k) plan at age 30 with $500 a month and do so through age 67. That's full retirement age for Social Security if you were born in 1960 or later.

If you invest your savings largely in stocks, there's a good chance your investments will manage to generate an average annual 8% return over those 37 years. That's actually a bit below the broad market's average. And if so, you'll be looking at a nest egg worth over $1.2 million.

And speaking of Social Security, don't forget that you'll have those monthly benefits to look forward to. They won't be enough to live on, but if you do your best to file strategically , they might serve as a generous income source on top of the money you save yourself.

Do your best

Nailing down your retirement costs decades in advance is extremely difficult. That's why it pays to err on the side of needing a lot of replacement income. You might set yourself up to replace 85% of your former earnings only to manage just fine on 70%. But that's a far better scenario to land in than one that has you cash-strapped because you didn't save enough.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

What Happens If I Convert My 401(k) to a Roth IRA in 2022?

A traditional 401(k) is an employer-sponsored retirement plan that allows you to take an up-front tax break and boost your retirement savings. You can transfer funds from an old 401(k) to a Roth IRA to lock in tax-free benefits during retirement. However, moving funds from a 401(k) to a Roth...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Planning#Retirement Income#Retirement Age
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Housing
Kiplinger

3 Investment Ideas for Retirees Right Now

Ah, retirement. Picture long, blissful walks on the beach. Or you’re watching the sunset from the balcony of your cruise ship and thinking: This is it – the way life should be. Then you casually check your smartphone to see how your investment accounts are doing and, gasp! You might not be as rich as you thought were.
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Choppy Market Impacting Your Retirement Income Plan?

In response to the wild market swings caused by inflation and Russia’s attack on Ukraine, most investment advisers are publishing articles about staying the course during volatile times. I’ve found one problem with these suggestions, particularly when it comes to investors near or in retirement: The advice is focused on your investment allocation, when your own focus most likely will be on your income, now and in the future. You don’t want a small — or worse yet, a large — market correction to wipe out your plans for income along with what you want to spend it on.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
186K+
Followers
92K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy