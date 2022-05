The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox were facing off in the first of a three-game set at Fenway Park on Monday night. With starter Jake Odorizzi, who has been rolling lately, on the mound, the Astros had to feel good about their chances of staying hot. Unfortunately, disaster struck in the fifth inning. With a 2-1 lead and two outs, Odorizzi induced a slow ground ball to first base, which resulted in an out. However, the Astros hurler ran to first in order to cover the bag, crumpling to the ground in pain in the process with a scary-looking leg injury. Odorizzi was carted off the field in a sight that no spots fan wants to see.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO