On May 12, thousands of vacationers were stranded in Jamaica after air traffic controllers' strike grounded all of the flights in and out of the Caribbean island. All of the flights at Jamaica’s Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and the Sangster International Airport in St. James were canceled due to “challenges related to the provision of Air Traffic Services within Jamaica’s Flight Information Region (FIR),” stated the Jamaican Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) in a press release.

