Sterling, VA

UPDATED: Death of Sterling woman reported missing appears accidental

Inside Nova
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says no foul play is suspected in the death of a 33-year-old Sterling woman reported missing Saturday and later found dead....

www.insidenova.com

Daily Voice

Two Dead In I-495 Crash Weren't Wearing Seatbelts: Police

Two unbelted men died and a woman was in critical condition following a head-on crash on Interstate 495 on Tuesday, May 17, authorities said. A Mazda 3 collided with a Buick Encore near the Chain Bridge Road exit in Fairfax, causing the Buick to burst into flames after the impact, Virginia State Police said.
CATLETT, VA
Daily Voice

Two Dead, 1 Critical In Head-On Collision In Fairfax

Two men were dead and a woman was in critical condition following a head-on crash on Interstate 495 on Tuesday, May 17, authorities said. A Mazda 3 collided with a Buick Encore near the Chain Bridge Road exit in Fairfax, causing the Buick to burst into flames after the impact, Virginia State Police said.
FAIRFAX, VA
fox5dc.com

Victim robbed at gunpoint in downtown Bethesda; police searching for suspect

BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in Bethesda, Maryland, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the incident happened on May 11 around 10:46 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hampden Lane. Police said that the victim was waiting to enter a parking garage at the address when a white four-door car pulled up next to her. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind with a gun and demanded the victim’s purse.
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Fiery Hit-and-Run Crash Damages Lorton Home: Police

A driver crashed a car into a home, then fled the scene in Lorton, Virginia, late Tuesday, and the car burst into flames, police said. Fairfax County police and firefighters were called about 10:45 p.m. to a home on Old Colchester Road, off Richmond Highway. First responders found the car...
LORTON, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Two dead, one critically injured in wrong-way I-495 crash

State police have identified two men killed in a fiery wrong-way crash Tuesday night on the Capital Beltway. The wreck happened about 10:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 495 near Exit 46 for Chain Bridge Road. The driver of a 2021 Mazda 3, Kaan T. Karabekir, 28, of...
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

1 dead in 3-vehicle Prince William Co. crash

A Woodbridge man is dead after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Prince William County, Virginia. Officers responded to Opitz Boulevard and Telegraph Road around 1:15 p.m. to investigate a crash, the Prince William County Police Department said. Investigators determined a GMC van was headed westbound “at a high rate...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Virginia State Police identify two men killed in I-495 crash near Telegraph Road

Alexandria Police have released the identities of the two men killed on Insterstate 495 near Telegraph Road on May 12. Abdellah Bougrine, 54, of Alexandria, and Driss Bougrine, 59, of Fairfax, died after being hit by vehicles after the 2016 Toyota Corolla they were driving stopped in the middle of the road. The two men got out of the Toyota and were then hit moments later by two vehicles.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Woodbridge man killed, three others injured in Opitz Boulevard crash

A 62-year-old Woodbridge man was killed and three others injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Opitz Boulevard at Telegraph Road. The wreck happened about 1:15 p.m. when the driver of a 2006 GMC Savanna traveling west on Opitz "at a high rate of speed" collided with a 2008 Ford E350 stopped at a red light, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Virginia Connection Newspapers

Driver Charged with DUI in Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash In Franconia

A 20-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, the Fairfax County Police said. Officers were called to the area of Manchester Boulevard and Beulah Street. Via Go Fund Me. clA Go Fund Me page for Danight Girmay...
FRANCONIA, VA
WTOP

7-year-old boy injured in hit-and-crash in Manassas

A 7-year-old boy was injured after a hit-and-run crash in Prince William County, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon. Prince William County police said the boy was playing on Academic Loop in Manassas when he ran into the road and was hit by an SUV at around 3:15 p.m. The driver of the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

No foul play suspected after missing Sterling woman found dead, police say

STERLING, Va. — A 33-year-old woman from Sterling, Virginia has been found dead after she was reported missing Saturday. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) found Kelley Muscara's body in the area of Kincora Drive Sunday. She was last seen alive in the 45100 block of Kincora drive. Officials said that there was concern for her well-being when she was reported missing, but they did not give any additional details.
STERLING, VA
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies Respond To Armed Robbery, Shots Fired Incidents

Two juveniles, two adults charged. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Several incidents in the neighborhoods south of Frederick city kept Sheriff’s Deputies busy on Monday. At around 3:30 PM, authorities responded to the area of Burning Bush Drive and Trailview Court in the Mountain Village neighborhood for a firearms discharge. Deputies located two women who say they were sitting in a neighborhood playground when two male juveniles wearing dark colored masks, shirts and pants approached. One tried to grab a cell phone from one of the women. The two struggled, and the other juvenile pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim, firing one round. The suspects fled on foot. Deputies collected evidence from the scene and took statements from the victims.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

2 dead in wrong-way 2-car crash on I-495 in Fairfax Co.

Two men are dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in the northbound lanes of Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said. Authorities said it happened around 10:15 p.m. near Exit 46 for Chain Bridge Road in Tysons. A Mazda was headed south in the northbound lanes of...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

