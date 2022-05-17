UPDATED: Death of Sterling woman reported missing appears accidental

Two juveniles, two adults charged. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Several incidents in the neighborhoods south of Frederick city kept Sheriff’s Deputies busy on Monday. At around 3:30 PM, authorities responded to the area of Burning Bush Drive and Trailview Court in the Mountain Village neighborhood for a firearms discharge. Deputies located two women who say they were sitting in a neighborhood playground when two male juveniles wearing dark colored masks, shirts and pants approached. One tried to grab a cell phone from one of the women. The two struggled, and the other juvenile pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim, firing one round. The suspects fled on foot. Deputies collected evidence from the scene and took statements from the victims.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO