Women gave illegal drugs to child, posted photos on social media: Harrisburg police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman’s car that was stolen this weekend from York County was found over 100 miles away in Philadelphia on Tuesday. But the search is still on for her beloved dog that was inside her car when it was taken. One suspect is in custody and the woman’s car has been recovered but there are few clues pointing to exactly where her pet dog is. “I just want my dog back,” Samantha Fullam said. Describing her dog as lovable — a white and fluffy guy she raised since he was a puppy — Fullam explains she briefly ran inside a...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO