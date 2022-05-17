ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calculate Small Business Profit

By Emily Heaslip, Contributor
 2 days ago
Profit is a simple, yet powerful calculation that tells you whether your business is viable in the long run. Tesla, one of the best-known brands and arguably the most infamous electric car company in the world, took 18 years to become profitable. Amazon, too, consistently lost money for the first few...

Small Business KPIs: What Are the Numbers That Matter?

There are several different key performance indicators (KPIs) businesses can monitor when working to attain certain goals. Here's a breakdown to help you decide what to track. Small business KPIs measure your performance for specific objectives and include high-level business goals and role-related ones. The metrics also vary by industry and your business or financial models. Choose relevant metrics and KPIs to gain visibility into operations and the effectiveness of goal-related activities.
SMALL BUSINESS
Costs E-Commerce Businesses

Don’t get caught off-guard by hidden or unexpected expenses. Factor these costs into your budget. You can start a company online with an internet connection, computer, and a few desirable products or services. But e-commerce businesses incur expenses just like those in other industries, and some costs sneak up on you or go unnoticed altogether. As a result, your product pricing and budget will be less accurate.
RETAIL
Opportunity for Local Small Businesses

The demand for close-to-home commerce will drive the growth of local shopping districts, small businesses, online pickup and delivery hubs, and new residential developments. Work from home is here to stay, with a large portion of the workforce planning to permanently work remotely at least part of the time. Spending...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Walmart shares fall after profit misses expectations

Walmart Inc. WMT, -4.39% shares fell 6.7% in Tuesday premarket trading after it reported fiscal first-quarter profit that missed expectations. The retail giant posted net income of $2.054 billion, or 74 cents per share, down from $2.730 billion, or 97 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.30 missed the FactSet consensus of $1.48. Revenue of $141.569 billion was up from $138.310 billion and beat the FactSet consensus for $138.803 billion. U.S. comp sales grew 3%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for 2.5% growth. "Bottom line results were unexpected and reflect the unusual environment," said Chief Executive Doug McMillon in a statement. "U.S. inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel, created more pressure on margin mix and operating costs than we expected." E-commerce was up 1%, and the global advertising business jumped 30%. For the second quarter, Walmart is guiding for consolidated net sales growth of over 5%, U.S. comp sales growth excluding fuel of 4% to 5%, and EPS of flat to up slightly. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $146.426 billion, implying growth of 3.8%, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.6%, and EPS of $1.90, implying 6.9% growth. For the year, Walmart is guiding for sales growth of 4% on a constant currency basis, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.5% excluding fuel, and a 1% EPS decline. Full-year sales and EPS guidance exclude divestitures. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $590.509 billion, implying 3.1% growth, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.3% and EPS of $6.75, implying 4.4% growth. Walmart stock is up 2.4% for the year to date.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Profit Margin#Operating Profit#The Board Of Directors
Sourcing Journal

Target Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net Profits

Click here to read the full article. Although Target expected consumers would refocus their spending, “we didn’t anticipate the magnitude of that shift,” CEO Brian Cornell said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesFirst Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What's Going on in Retail?GXO on the Hunt for Supply Chain Tech StartupsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Moderna CFO is OUT of his new role after just ONE DAY on the job over allegations of improper sales practices at previous job (but will still collect his full $700k salary)

Vaccine giant Moderna has let go of its new Chief Financial Officer one day into his stint after his previous employer launched an investigation into alleged improper sales practices. Jorge Gomez began his new role as CFO at the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company on Monday, May 9, joining the biotech company...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
How Albertsons’ Supermarkets Improved Its Digital Business

The chief digital officer of one of the country’s largest grocery operators shares lessons learned during the company’s digital transformation. COVID-19 triggered a surge in online spending, with Americans purchasing $1.7 trillion online during the two years of the pandemic—almost double what they spent online in 2018 and 2019 combined—according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
5 Steps to Creating A Marketing Calendar for Your Business

Create a marketing calendar for your business’s upcoming campaigns in a few simple steps, from choosing software to creating your content. Creating a marketing calendar for your business provides the marketing team with a guide for campaign timing, analysis, and more. Marketing calendars can become complex quickly, however, so teams should develop a plan that is clear in structure while still covering all their needs. Here’s a step-by-step guide to creating a marketing calendar for your business.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Walmart shares slide as inflation hits profits

WMT WALMART INC. 123.39 -8.00 -6.08%. The company attributed the profit miss to higher wage expenses as declining omicron cases led to overstaffing, higher inventory and higher costs for shipping, storage, food and fuel due to inflation, which is currently running near a 40-year-high. "Bottom-line results were unexpected and reflect...
BUSINESS
Customer survey success tips

What do you want to learn from your customer survey? For example, perhaps you want to learn how satisfied your customers are with a specific product. This will help you include the right questions and rating scales to collect the feedback you’re seeking. It will also help you eliminate any unnecessary questions that won’t fulfill your end goal.
SMALL BUSINESS
KRMG

Walmart Q1 profit dragged down as inflation takes a bite

NEW YORK — (AP) — Walmart reported stronger sales for its fiscal first quarter, but its profit took a beating as the nation's largest retailer grappled with surging inflation on food and fuel and higher costs from a snarled global supply chain. The company also on Tuesday cut...
BUSINESS
5 Best Practices to Follow When Surveying Your Customers

There are right and wrong ways to survey your customers. Here are five steps to follow to make sure that your survey gives you the feedback you need. Surveying your customers is a great way to get feedback and figure out what is and isn’t working in your business. Some methods are more effective than others, however, so here are five best practices you can follow.
SMALL BUSINESS
Strong Sales Pitch Deck

A sales pitch deck is a powerful tool that enhances your pitch or demo for potential clients by highlighting your company’s offerings and its value. No matter the industry, a sales pitch must answer one simple question: Why is this solution to a problem better than every other one?
SMALL BUSINESS
Innovation-Driven Startups

Coffee disruptor Bartesian, bedding startup Bed Scrunchie, and livestream platform CommentSold discuss hiring, marketing, sourcing, and wearing multiple hats to drive their companies’ success. Three tips for achieving profitability:. Offering an ownership stake to employees can drive performance and help a startup get established. Keeping the business model lean...
SMALL BUSINESS
Hiring Part-Time vs. Full-Time Employees

There are different characteristics when it comes to hiring part-time and full-time employees. Here are five things to think about when deciding. It’s common to use a combination of part-time and full-time employees to meet the growing demands of your business. But when it comes to hiring part-time vs. full-time employees, there are a few differences you want to consider.
SMALL BUSINESS
New York City, NY
