Holmdel, NJ

Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin add new date to co-headlining tour

qrockonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice in Chains‘ co-headlining tour with Breaking Benjamin just got a bit bigger. The two bands have added a new date to the outing, taking place October 7...

www.qrockonline.com

wtae.com

Washington County woman takes on bodybuilding in her 60s

Marlene Flowers is taking on the world of bodybuilding at the age of 65. The Washington County woman is also making a splash on TikTok. One of her most recent videos garnered more than 2.2 million views. She tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 she started working out when she was...
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Maggie

This sweet girl came to us through our Humane Investigations Department. She loves to play fetch and enjoys time frolicking in the great outdoors. Maggie would do best in a home with children 13 years old and up. She may be able to live with another dog pending a successful meet and greet at the shelter first.
rimonthly.com

You Can Still Ride the Rocky Point Corkscrew

Memorial Day is a little more than a week away. For years, that meant that the annual trek to the state’s beloved playground — Rocky Point — was near at hand. We’d make the journey down — or up — to the Warwick seashore, gobble clam cakes and chowder, make our way to the Musik Express, the House of Horrors, the Freefall, the Skyliner and that most hallowed of roller coasters, the Corkscrew.
WARWICK, RI
Eyewitness News

Small Business Spotlight: Supercharged

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Small Business Spotlight heads to Montville to check out Supercharged. Built in 2017, Supercharged is an indoor adventure center hidden in plain sight in Montville. “If you’re looking for an action-packed experience, we are the one stop shop for that, so we have indoor go-karting,...
MONTVILLE, CT
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier Township property listed at $1.45 million was inspired by builder’s dream

Builder Joseph Minyon said the idea for the 12,000-square-foot, chateau-inspired home he built in Ligonier Township came to him in a dream. “I saw a bird in flight with wings outstretched — I’m not sure what kind of bird it was, but I’ll say it was an eagle,” he said. “If you look at an aerial (view) of the house, to me, it’s a bird in flight.”
WPRI

Immerse yourself in the impressionist works of Van Gogh

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has sold over 3 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. Van Gogh’s art comes thrillingly to life flowing across multiple surfaces, appearing and disappearing, heightening guests’ senses and allowing them to become one with his brush strokes.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero: Jay Jeannotte, Narragansett

CRANSTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jay Jeannotte. The Narragansett native will step into the ring Thursday night in a charity fight in Boston for Haymakers for Hope. “It’s always something that I wanted to do,” Jeannotte said. “I had some buddies that have done it in the past […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
TBR News Media

SOMERSET – Nearly 11 Waterfront Acres in Nissequogue!

This notable estate was completed in 1935 and remains a crown jewel of Long Island’s fabled North Shore. Overlooking Long Island Sound, Somerset enjoys an unassuming approach that leads to the end of a private road adjacent to the lush David Weld Sanctuary. Nearly 700-feet of waterfrontage along the shoreline. An adjacent 4-acre waterfront parcel is available separately.
SOMERSET, MA
Newport Buzz

Scales & Shells has sold!

Debra & Andy Ackerman announced today that they’ve entered into an agreement to sell Scales & Shells Restaurant to Nautilus Restaurant LLC/Peregrine Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Ackermans opened Scales & Shells in 1987, with the goal of bringing the delicious, yet unpretentious, cooking style...
NEWPORT, RI
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Historic Charm with New Amenities in Sewickley Village

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. A welcoming entry and a lovely porch surround this well-maintained home that is privately situated in Sewickley Village. The impressive dining room features hand-carved woodwork. The gourmet kitchen includes a center island, custom cabinetry and a large gas oven range. The butler’s pantry is sure to delight with two built-in Sub-Zero refrigerators and freezer drawers. The kitchen and butler’s pantry are home to two dishwashers, built-in pantries, an ice maker and a wine refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a bonus room that the current owners use for homework and a media center. The first floor also has an immaculate wine room that leads to the amazing outdoor patio with an additional room for entertaining that includes a custom game table, television and a stainless-steel refrigerator. This room is heated for year-round use. The patio also includes a large fire pit, outdoor kitchen and a covered eating area. The second-floor living space of this home has four bedrooms, three baths and a laundry area. The primary suite with a renovated bath and large walk-in closet is beautifully decorated. Bedrooms two and three are serviced by an updated adjacent hall bath. The fourth bedroom is privately located and is serviced by a bath off of the room. The third floor is home to two bedrooms and a bath. Unlike many homes built in the 1800’s this home has a finished lower level with a wood-burning fireplace, office area and workout room. To add to the convenience of this property there is a mudroom with built-in custom lockers and storage that is off the four-car attached garage.
SEWICKLEY, PA
CBS Boston

You can now order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID tests from the post office

BOSTON (CBS) — Need more rapid COVID tests? Americans can now order a third round of testing kits from the post office. “Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home tests,” the government’s COVID.gov website stated Monday. “Order yours today.” This time, orders will include eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, which is double the amount provided in previous rounds. They’ll come in two separate packages, shipped for free, each with their own tracking numbers. Click here to order your tests. COVID cases are on the rise in Massachusetts. In Hopkinton, town officials are urging people to mask up indoors again. The positivity rate for Massachusetts as of Monday was 8.48%.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thenorthsidechronicle.com

Ramps: An endangered Appalachian springtime delicacy

Ramps can cleanse the blood and organs of accumulated toxins, but they are in danger of going extinct due to irresponsible collectors. This story is published in partnership with the Pittsburgh Community Newspaper Network (PCNN). It was originally printed in The Homepage, the hyperlocal community newspaper serving Greater Hazelwood, Greenfield, Glen Hazel, New Homewood, the 31st Ward and The Run. It has been lightly edited for style and clarity.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ecori.org

Invasive, Toxic Hammerhead Worms Found in Rhode Island

HARRISVILLE, R.I. — Samantha Young was working in her father’s garden when she saw some strange-looking worms she hadn’t noticed before. What she had found were invasive hammerhead worms. “The three hammerhead worms were all found in my dad’s yard on Round Top [Road] in Harrisville,” she...
ANIMALS

