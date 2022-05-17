Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin add new date to co-headlining tour

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. A welcoming entry and a lovely porch surround this well-maintained home that is privately situated in Sewickley Village. The impressive dining room features hand-carved woodwork. The gourmet kitchen includes a center island, custom cabinetry and a large gas oven range. The butler’s pantry is sure to delight with two built-in Sub-Zero refrigerators and freezer drawers. The kitchen and butler’s pantry are home to two dishwashers, built-in pantries, an ice maker and a wine refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a bonus room that the current owners use for homework and a media center. The first floor also has an immaculate wine room that leads to the amazing outdoor patio with an additional room for entertaining that includes a custom game table, television and a stainless-steel refrigerator. This room is heated for year-round use. The patio also includes a large fire pit, outdoor kitchen and a covered eating area. The second-floor living space of this home has four bedrooms, three baths and a laundry area. The primary suite with a renovated bath and large walk-in closet is beautifully decorated. Bedrooms two and three are serviced by an updated adjacent hall bath. The fourth bedroom is privately located and is serviced by a bath off of the room. The third floor is home to two bedrooms and a bath. Unlike many homes built in the 1800’s this home has a finished lower level with a wood-burning fireplace, office area and workout room. To add to the convenience of this property there is a mudroom with built-in custom lockers and storage that is off the four-car attached garage.

SEWICKLEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO