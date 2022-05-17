ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Belgian court rules out extradition for Spanish rapper

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5nYZ_0fgjsobZ00
Belgium Spain Rapper FILE - Spanish rapper Jose Miguel Arenas Beltran, also known as Valtonyc, waits for his court appointment at the courthouse in Ghent, Belgium, on Sept. 15, 2020. A Belgian court on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, ruled again that Spanish rapper Valtonyc should not be extradited to Spain, where he has been sentenced to prison accused of writing lyrics that praise terror groups and insult the royal family. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) (Virginia Mayo)

GHENT, Belgium — (AP) — A Belgian court on Tuesday ruled again that Spanish rapper Valtonyc should not be extradited to Spain, where he has been sentenced to prison accused of writing lyrics that praise terror groups and insult the royal family.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jose Miguel Arenas Beltran and who has been living in exile in Belgium since 2018, faces prison sentences in Spain totaling three-and-a-half years.

Francis Clarysse, a Ghent prosecutor, told The Associated Press that the prosecution now has 24 hours to decide whether to appeal the decision to Belgium's highest court, the court of cassation. Tuesday's ruling marked the fourth time the Spanish judicial authorities' requests for extradition were denied.

Clarysse said the latest appeal was declared “unfounded, meaning no extradition is possible."

Valtonyc’s case has become popular in Spain among organizations who claim Spanish authorities are cracking down on free speech. The singer and composer from Palma de Mallorca was sentenced to prison over songs he wrote when he was 18 that were deemed to have praised terror groups, threatened a Spanish politician with violence and insulted the royal family.

During his trials in Spain, courts rejected Arenas’ argument that the point of rap lyrics is to be provocative and they should be protected by free speech laws.

Rights organizations and activists regarded Valtonyc’s case as an example in a wider legal and political dispute over freedom of expression, rebuking the way prosecutors have overreached in using the criminal code to punish anyone who “glorifies terrorism” or insults the Crown.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Rapper#Belgian#Spanish#Ap#The Associated Press#Arenas
AFP

French city approves Muslim swimsuit in controversial change

The French city of Grenoble on Monday authorised the wearing of the so-called "burkini" by Muslim women in state-run swimming pools, reigniting one of France's most contentious debates on religous dress. The debate about the burkini comes as French Muslim women footballers are battling to overturn a ban on the wearing of religious symbols during competitive matches. 
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

Mexico captures "El Señorón," a suspected leader of the powerful Jalisco cartel who is accused in murders of three doctors

Mexican authorities have captured a suspected leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the navy and the Morelos state prosecutor's office said Saturday. Francisco Javier Rodriguez Hernandez, known as "El Señorón" or "XL" or "Frank," was apprehended on Friday in the tourist city of Mazatlan, in the northwest state of Sinaloa, in an operation carried out by navy agents.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Colombian cartel stages 'armed strike' over leader's extradition

A Colombian drug cartel has set fire to dozens of vehicles, retaliating over the extradition of the group's leader to the United States on trafficking charges, authorities said Friday. The United States accuses Usuga and the Gulf Clan of trafficking at least 73 tons of cocaine into the US between 2003 and 2012.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reuters

Leader of Haiti's 400 Mawozo gang extradited to U.S.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, May 3 (Reuters) - The leader of Haiti's feared 400 Mawozo gang, which last year abducted a group of missionaries from the United States and Canada, has been extradited to the United States on Tuesday, the Haitian police said. The 400 Mawozo gang made global headlines in October with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

Workers in Spain Discover Ancient Phoenician Necropolis During Water Supply Upgrade

Click here to read the full article. A group of workers in Andalusia, an autonomous region in Spain, happened upon a surprising discovery while they were performing upkeep on water supplies: an ancient necropolis that could date back as far as the 5th century BCE. The Guardian reports that the necropolis may have once been used by the Phoenicians, who spread their roots across the eastern portion of the Mediterranean. The necropolis was discovered in Osuna, a town primarily known to those outside Spain for acting as a location for the TV series Game of Thrones. Osuna is also host to a...
EUROPE
AFP

Spain, Morocco reopen land borders after two-year closure

Morocco and Spain have reopened the land borders between the north African country and the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, two years after they were shut due to Covid restrictions and a major diplomatic row. The borders became the focus of a major dispute last year, when Madrid allowed the leader of a Western Saharan independence movement to be treated for Covid-19 in a Spanish hospital.
EUROPE
BBC

Juan Carlos: Spain's ex-king to return after two-year exile

Spain's former King Juan Carlos will return to the country this week after nearly two years in exile in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Spanish royal palace has confirmed. He left Spain after he was linked to an inquiry into alleged corruption. But three investigations against the 84-year-old were...
EUROPE
nationalinterest.org

Protests Against France's Military Presence Sweep Across Chad

Anti-French sentiment has increased in West Africa, as French troops have sometimes antagonized local populations during their attempts to hunt anti-government Islamist groups. Thousands of Chadian protesters demonstrated against the presence of French troops in the West African Sahel state over the weekend and on Monday—a series of protests that...
PROTESTS
Bakir Djulich

Find Your Fun in Spain: Cities and Places to Visit, Tips and Recommendations

Spain is a renowned tourist destination for many reasons: its stunningly well-preserved architecture and historical landmarks, Mediterranean atmosphere, diverse landscape, tasty food, and vibrant culture. Situated on the Iberian Peninsula, vacationers can consider spending time in Barcelona, Granada, Madrid, Seville, Valencia, Malaga, or Pamplona. No matter which city you choose (or if you decide to tour several), you're sure to find plenty of activities to keep you entertained. It does not come as a surprise that more than 70% of the top 100 travel influencers listed Spain as the go-to destination in Europe.
US News and World Report

Philippines President-Elect Marcos in Australia for a Private Trip

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr made a private trip to Australia on Tuesday, his spokesperson said, drawing some protesters onto the streets of the city of Melbourne. While he was there, Marcos received a phone call from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who congratulated him on winning...
ASIA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
73K+
Followers
104K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy