ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento rain, Sierra snow updates as storm hit Northern California

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore rain and snow swept through Northern California on Monday, a day after a historic downpour set records and led to dangerous situations on roadways, street flooding, power outages and downed trees. Track the weather where you live with interactive Doppler radar Check out our traffic map here Send us your...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

5 Best Places to Live in California

Thinking of moving ot California? You’re not alone. Spectacular weather, the largest economy in the country, and endless entertainment options are just a few of the reasons that more people live in California than any other state. From the sandy SoCal beaches to the forests of towering redwood trees and all of the agricultural land in between, the West Coast offers endless coastline and sunshine. Whether it’s pop culture or politics, the Golden State is a global trendsetter. While we couldn’t pick the best place to live in California, we did narrow it down to 5. Here’s our list of the best places to live in California:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Ride of Silence This Week, All Over California

The 2022 worldwide Ride of Silence will, for the 20th year in a row, honor people killed or injured while riding a bike on public roadways. The silent group rides are both a remembrance of lost loved ones and a call for drivers and policymakers to do more to keep cycling safe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wheatland, CA
City
Lodi, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Belden, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
Rosemont, CA
City
Storrie, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
West Sacramento, CA
Local
California Government
City
Kirkwood, CA
The Independent

US wildfires - live: Evacuations ordered in Colorado Springs as homes destroyed in California

A wildfire near Laguna Beach, California, has already destroyed 20 homes and will likely continue to ravage the region throughout the day. The blaze — called the Coastal Fire — raged through the early morning hours on Thursday, during which time fire crews were dispatched to attempt to stop its advance. Despite their efforts, by Thursday morning a score of homes — including five multi-million dollar mansions, one of which was listed for $10m — were left in smoldering ruins as the blaze continued to grow to around 200 acres. The wildfire is the fueled in-part the ongoing...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Fire Burns at Least 20 Homes in Wealthy California Town of Laguna Niguel

(Reuters) -Wildfire fueled by exceedingly dry brush swept through the wealthy Southern California enclave of Laguna Niguel on Wednesday, destroying about 20 homes while scorching some 200 acres (80 hectares) and forcing evacuations, officials said. No injuries were reported. Though relatively small compared with some other major rural wildfires in...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Storm#Rain And Snow#Heavy Rain#Volunteers#Downtown Sacramento#Sierra#Doppler#Rio Lindaweekend#Kcra#Pell Drive
Fox News

Western fires fueled by winds prompt evacuations, forest closures

Officials across the drought-stricken West are warning residents of increased fire danger due to strong winds. In New Mexico, fire managers warned Tuesday that they were concerned about potentially erratic winds from thunderstorms. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a news conference with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
Daily Mail

Multimillion-dollar mansions overlooking California's Laguna Beach are engulfed in flames as strong winds fuel fast-moving wildfire: Residents are told to evacuate as 20 homes are destroyed in the 200-acre blaze

At least 20 multimillion dollar mansions went up in flames in Orange County, California, on Wednesday afternoon as a fast-moving brush fire engulfed expansive homes overlooking the Pacific. The blaze - dubbed the Coastal Fire - ignited near a water treatment facility between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach at 2.44pm...
POLITICS
The Independent

California’s famous redwoods growing special leaves to combat historic drought, scientists find

California’s famous redwood trees grow leaves specifically designed to suck in enough water from the air around them, according to a new study.It has long been accepted scientific fact that trees absorb water through their leaves. But the new study published in the American Journal of Botany, shows in new detail how redwoods adapt their capacity for water intake to their particular enviornmental conditions. Redwoods, which once thrived in the western hemisphere but can now only be found in coastal California and southern Oregon, have two types of shoots: axial shoots, which are bunched together and located close to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The Brazilification of California

California, those funky Spenglerians the Red Hot Chili Peppers noted, is “the final location” of Western civilization. True, you can go no further west, but that hasn’t stopped California from going south. What happens after the golden decades of Californication?. Brazilification. This is not the title of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fatherly

This Map Shows Your Wildfire Risk is Worse Than You Think

The threat of the effects of climate change is already revealing itself. Record-high summer temperatures; deep freezes in states like Texas that break the power grid, flooded homes from summer storms, and record-breaking hurricanes yearly. Though we still have time to avoid the worst effects of climate change, there’s no denying that we live on a different planet than the one we grew up in. One map released by First Street foundation last year found, for example, that the flood risk to our homes is probably more extensive than we thought. A new map from the same foundation found that wildfires, wildfires, which are increasing in numbers, are the same. Our risk of finding ourselves in the middle of one of these disasters is worse than you may realize. This map highlights what your wildfires risk is based on where you live, and if you think you’re protected, you might be mistaken.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

New Mexico marks record with massive wildfire

A monster blaze churning in northern New Mexico for more than a month has blackened enough acreage to earn a place in the state’s record books. Aside from being the largest wildfire currently burning in the U.S., the fire moving over the Sangre de Cristo mountain range is now the largest in the arid state’s recorded history. It covers more than 465 square miles (1,204 square kilometers), or an area nearly one-quarter the size of Delaware.More than 260 homes have burned and more evacuations were prompted over the weekend as the blaze moved through dry — and in some cases...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy