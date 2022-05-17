Check out these new books at the Henderson County Public Library

Here's a list of new books at the Henderson County Public Library

FICTION TITLES

High Stakes by Danielle Steel

Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks

The Tobacco Wives by Adele Myers

Nine Lives by Peter Swanson

Hook, Line, And Sinker by Tessa Bailey

The Love Of My Life by Rosie Walsh

The Department Of Rare Books And Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk

Girl In Ice by Erica Ferencik

The Dickens Boy by Thomas Keneally

Yinka, Where Is Your Husband? by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

Ramses The Damned: The Reign Of Osiris by Anne Rice

Where The Drowned Girls Go by Seanan McGuire

A Deadly Endowment by Alyssa Maxwell

Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson

The Silver Bullets Of Annie Oakley by Mercedes Lackey

Real Easy by Marie Rutkoski

The Ones We Keep by Bobbie Jean Huff

Address Unknown by Kathrine Kressmann Taylor

The Siren Of Sussex by Mimi Matthews

30 Things I Love About Myself by Radhika Sanghani

Thank You, Mr. Nixon: Stories by Gish Jen

McMullen Circle by Heather Newton

NONFICTION TITLES

Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win by Peter Schweizer

Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—And How To Think Deeply Again by Johann Hari A Little

Closer To Home: How I Found The Calm After The Storm by Ginger Zee

My Friend Anna: The True Story Of A Fake Heiress by Rachel DeLoache Williams

The Comfortable Kitchen: 105 Laid-Back, Healthy, And Wholesome Recipes by Alex Snodgrass

It Could Happen Here by Jonathan Greenblatt

Lost & Found: A Memoir by Kathryn Schulz

Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir by Bob Odenkirk

Rise: My Story by Lindsey Vonn

Find Your People: Building Deep Community In A Lonely World by Jennie Allen

This Will Be Funny Later: A Memoir by Jenny Pentland

Enemies And Allies: An Unforgettable Journey Inside The Fast-Moving & Immensely Turbulent Modern Middle East by Joel C. Rosenberg

Beyond Possible: One Man, 14 Peaks, And The Mountaineering Achievement Of A Lifetime by Nims Purja

Raise A Fist, Take A Knee: Race And The Illusion Of Progress In Modern Sports by John Feinstein

Lorraine Hansberry: The Life Behind A Raisin In The Sun by Charles J. Shields

Always Remember Your Name: A True Story Of Family And Survival In Auschwitz by Andra Bucci

Emotional: How Feelings Shape Our Thinking by Leonard Mlodinow

This Boy We Made: A Memoir Of Motherhood, Genetics, And Facing The Unknown by Taylor Harris

The Healthy Vegetable Garden by Sally Morgan

Go Back To Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations On How To Become American by Wajahat Ali

Where Did The Universe Come From?: And Other Cosmic Questions: Our Universe, From The Quantum To The Cosmos by Chris Ferrie

The Rise: Kobe Bryant And The Pursuit Of Immortality by Mike Sielski

The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide by Matt Browning

The Sound Of The Sea: Seashells And The Fate Of The Oceans by Cynthia Barnett

