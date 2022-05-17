ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out these new books at the Henderson County Public Library

Here's a list of new books at the Henderson County Public Library

FICTION TITLES

  • High Stakes by Danielle Steel
  • Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover
  • The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks
  • The Tobacco Wives by Adele Myers
  • Nine Lives by Peter Swanson
  • Hook, Line, And Sinker by Tessa Bailey
  • The Love Of My Life by Rosie Walsh
  • The Department Of Rare Books And Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk
  • Girl In Ice by Erica Ferencik
  • The Dickens Boy by Thomas Keneally
  • Yinka, Where Is Your Husband? by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn
  • The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
  • Ramses The Damned: The Reign Of Osiris by Anne Rice
  • Where The Drowned Girls Go by Seanan McGuire
  • A Deadly Endowment by Alyssa Maxwell
  • Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson
  • The Silver Bullets Of Annie Oakley by Mercedes Lackey
  • Real Easy by Marie Rutkoski
  • The Ones We Keep by Bobbie Jean Huff
  • Address Unknown by Kathrine Kressmann Taylor
  • The Siren Of Sussex by Mimi Matthews
  • 30 Things I Love About Myself by Radhika Sanghani
  • Thank You, Mr. Nixon: Stories by Gish Jen
  • McMullen Circle by Heather Newton

NONFICTION TITLES

  • Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win by Peter Schweizer
  • Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—And How To Think Deeply Again by Johann Hari A Little
  • Closer To Home: How I Found The Calm After The Storm by Ginger Zee
  • My Friend Anna: The True Story Of A Fake Heiress by Rachel DeLoache Williams
  • The Comfortable Kitchen: 105 Laid-Back, Healthy, And Wholesome Recipes by Alex Snodgrass
  • It Could Happen Here by Jonathan Greenblatt
  • Lost & Found: A Memoir by Kathryn Schulz
  • Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir by Bob Odenkirk
  • Rise: My Story by Lindsey Vonn
  • Find Your People: Building Deep Community In A Lonely World by Jennie Allen
  • This Will Be Funny Later: A Memoir by Jenny Pentland
  • Enemies And Allies: An Unforgettable Journey Inside The Fast-Moving & Immensely Turbulent Modern Middle East by Joel C. Rosenberg
  • Beyond Possible: One Man, 14 Peaks, And The Mountaineering Achievement Of A Lifetime by Nims Purja
  • Raise A Fist, Take A Knee: Race And The Illusion Of Progress In Modern Sports by John Feinstein
  • Lorraine Hansberry: The Life Behind A Raisin In The Sun by Charles J. Shields
  • Always Remember Your Name: A True Story Of Family And Survival In Auschwitz by Andra Bucci
  • Emotional: How Feelings Shape Our Thinking by Leonard Mlodinow
  • This Boy We Made: A Memoir Of Motherhood, Genetics, And Facing The Unknown by Taylor Harris
  • The Healthy Vegetable Garden by Sally Morgan
  • Go Back To Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations On How To Become American by Wajahat Ali
  • Where Did The Universe Come From?: And Other Cosmic Questions: Our Universe, From The Quantum To The Cosmos by Chris Ferrie
  • The Rise: Kobe Bryant And The Pursuit Of Immortality by Mike Sielski
  • The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide by Matt Browning
  • The Sound Of The Sea: Seashells And The Fate Of The Oceans by Cynthia Barnett

Visit www.hendersoncountync.gov/library to see free upcoming events for children, teens and adults at all Henderson County Public Library locations. Sign up to receive email alerts for the newest titles arriving each week, new editions of the quarterly newsletter and more. Stop by your nearest library location or call the Main Library at 828-697-4725 for more information.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Check out these new books at the Henderson County Public Library

