Jake Daniels: Why Blackpool player's decision to come out as gay matters

Jack Daniels, 17, became the first British professional footballer to come out as gay in men's soccer in more than 30 years, marking an important moment in the game. The Blackpool striker came out as gay this week, becoming the only out gay soccer player in the men's game in England. Daniels has had a prolific season and felt it was the right moment to come out. "This season has been a fantastic one for me on the pitch. I’ve made my first-team debut, scored 30 goals for the youth team, and signed my first professional contract. But off the pitch I’ve been hiding the real me and who I really am. I’ve known my whole life that I’m gay, and I now feel that I’m ready to come out and be myself," he said in a statement released on the Blackpool football club's website. Daniels is the first publicly gay footballer in the men's game since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

SOCCER ・ 12 HOURS AGO