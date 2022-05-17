ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Jake Daniels: Why Blackpool player's decision to come out as gay matters

By Aimee Lewis, CNN
KTBS
 2 days ago

It shouldn't matter. But it does. When 17-year-old Jake Daniels publicly came out as a gay on Monday, phones pinged as the UK's media raced to push out news alerts. This is a big story. In less than 24 hours, the young footballer has become a household name; written...

www.ktbs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

17-Year-Old Professional Footballer Hailed After Coming Out as Gay

A 17-year-old is being inundated with congratulations and hailed for his bravery after he became the UK’s first openly gay male professional footballer in more than three decades. Support has been huge across every social media platform, with politicians, sports stars, and LGBTQ campaigners all coming forward to congratulate...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Blackpool's Marvin Ekpiteta apologises for historic homophobic social media posts which have left him 'embarrassed' after 17-year-old team-mate Jake Daniels came out as gay - and says posts 'do not in any way reflect the values I hold now'

Blackpool defender Marvin Ekpiteta has apologised for historical homophobic social media posts which have left him embarrassed in the wake of team-mate Jake Daniels coming out. On Monday, the 17-year-old Blackpool forward came out publicly, becoming the first openly gay male footballer in Britain to do so while still playing...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Justin Fashanu
Person
Casey Stoney
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rebekah Vardy says she regrets telling newspaper about ‘size of Peter Andre’s manhood’

Rebekah Vardy has said she “deeply regrets” giving information to a newspaper about her claimed sexual encounter with Peter Andre.The model and former reality TV contestant, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, gave evidence on Tuesday at the High Court in her libel battle against Coleen Rooney.Mrs Rooney’s lawyer David Sherborne asked Mrs Vardy about an interview she gave to the now-defunct News Of The World.Mr Sherborne showed what appeared to be an A3 printout of the article to Mrs Vardy in the witness box before reading the headline: “Peter’s hung like a small chipolata, shaved,...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

17-year-old soccer star comes out as gay in powerful interview: 'I'm ready to come out, be myself'

Jack Daniels, 17, became the first British professional footballer to come out as gay in men's soccer in more than 30 years, marking an important moment in the game. The Blackpool striker came out as gay this week, becoming the only out gay soccer player in the men's game in England. Daniels has had a prolific season and felt it was the right moment to come out. "This season has been a fantastic one for me on the pitch. I’ve made my first-team debut, scored 30 goals for the youth team, and signed my first professional contract. But off the pitch I’ve been hiding the real me and who I really am. I’ve known my whole life that I’m gay, and I now feel that I’m ready to come out and be myself," he said in a statement released on the Blackpool football club's website. Daniels is the first publicly gay footballer in the men's game since Justin Fashanu in 1990.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackpool#Gay Men#Gay Rights#Manchester United#Racism#Uk#English#British#Trailblazer
SB Nation

Harvey Elliott Explains Recent Absence

Both immediately before and after his devastating ankle injury and subsequent five-month layoff, the hype around Harvey Elliott was palpable. A surprise move into central midfield from his previous wide attacker role during pre-season carried over into the season proper, and the former Fulham man looked absolutely inspired in the position, progressing the ball with both runs and passes at a world-class level, while remaining incredibly busy on defence and offering a legitimate goal threat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Drinks Bakery founder Andy Murray wins major Waitrose deal

A "lifelong foodie" who won the backing of two investors on BBC TV show Dragons' Den has secured a major contract with Waitrose. Edinburgh-based Andy Murray will see his savoury snacks stocked at 230 stores across the UK under a seven-figure listings deal. His biscuit range is now stocked at...
BUSINESS
BBC

Tube strike: Jubilee weekend walkout at two stations

London Underground workers based at two Tube stations are to strike for one day over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend in a row over bullying. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Euston and Green Park will walk out on Friday 3 June. General secretary Mick Lynch said...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Zak Crawley outdone by Ben Compton as Kent start strongly at Northamptonshire

England opener Zak Crawley was outshone by centurion Ben Compton as Kent made a strong start to their LV= Insurance County Championship clash with Northamptonshire.Crawley, who was named in a 13-man squad for next month’s first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s on Wednesday, made 62 before being caught behind off the bowling of Matthew Kelly with the score on 93.Fellow opener Compton, however, finished the day on 125 not out having put on 176 for the second wicket with Daniel Bell-Drummond as Kent reached 286 for two.Bowler Craig Overton top-scored with 44 on a day when Somerset’s decision to...
SPORTS
BBC

Redditch father on lifelong chemotherapy takes on marathon challenge

A father-of-three on lifelong chemotherapy after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour is to run more than 26 miles for charity. Mark Poulton, from Redditch in Worcestershire was diagnosed with an oligodendroglioma in June 2014. He is now set to run the equivalent of a marathon to raise money...
CANCER
SkySports

Snooker's Jamie O'Neill suspended for playing drunk and for inappropriate behaviour towards female staff

English snooker player Jamie O'Neill has been suspended after he was found to have played drunk and acted inappropriately towards female staff. A complaint made by the World Snooker Tour (WST) to the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) eventually brought to light the incidents which occurred at the Northern Ireland Qualifying Event in Leicester on Monday August 23, 2021.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy