Bear spotted in Hatfield Township, Pa. neighborhood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — It’s time to wear your mask again in four local school districts. Norristown, Cheltenham, Lower Merion, and Lower Moreland schools are telling students and staff to wear them in the classrooms and on the buses. “Please remember to send your child to school with a mask. If your child doesn’t have a mask, they are available in the nurse’s suite. Once the county has returned to ‘medium’ on the data tracker, the district will pivot back to ‘mask recommended.’ We are still offering Test to Stay and Mask to Stay for eligible students and staff,” Cheltenham...

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO