Bear spotted in Hatfield Township, Pa. neighborhood
Police in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County are alerting residents to a bear sighting in the area. "Please be advised we have received numerous phone calls in regards to a bear sighting," the Hatfield Township Police Department posted on Facebook late Monday night. According to police, the bear was spotted in the area of the 2900 block of Woodview Drive and Line Lexington Road. Hatfield police posted two images of the bear. Police warn residents not to approach the bear. They say to keep pets inside and doors locked. Police say the Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified.
Comments / 8