ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Murphy encourages NJ schools to mask-up, but won’t mandate it

By Eric Scott
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Phil Murphy is encouraging local school districts to enact new mask mandates for students and staff if they are in high transmission areas for COVID, but will not impose a statewide mandate, for now. Murphy says his administration is "looking at what options we need to take," but...

943thepoint.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

New Jersey schools reinstate mask mandates

METUCHEN, N.J. -- Some New Jersey school districts are reinstating mask mandates as COVID cases climb.The Metuchen School District reported 26 cases over the weekend, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.The return of the mask mandate at Metuchen High School on Monday drew some polarizing reactions from students. Many were fatigued by the pandemic. Others said it's all the more reason to stay cautious."If 3/4 of the kids were wearing masks, then 1/4 were not," said Dativa Adong, a junior."It's like as if it's like a rebellion against the school. They're like we're not going to have masks on, we don't like...
METUCHEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Proposed Legislation In New Jersey Would Establish Statewide Police Licensing Program

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced proposed legislation that would establish a statewide police licensing program. It would give the state the power to revoke the licenses of officers who engage in illegal or improper conduct.  “This is a significant step forward for transparency and accountability and to rebuilding the bonds of trust between police and residents, especially in Black and brown communities,” Murphy said. Today, alongside law enforcement and advocacy groups, we announced proposed legislation creating a statewide police licensing program. By joining the overwhelming number of states who’ve established such a program, we’re taking a step forward for transparency and accountability. pic.twitter.com/pxbNCKjJpD — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 18, 2022 Forty-six states already require law enforcement officers to be licensed.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

CDC recommends universal masking for most of NJ

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending universal masking in nine New Jersey counties. COVID transmission rates are increasing in all 21 counties, but transmission levels have reached the CDC's highest tier in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Gloucester, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean and Sussex counties. According...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey residents tired of paying for peoples’ poor choices (Opinion)

Whether it's Narcan or abortion, the people who follow the rules and take responsibility for their actions are tired of paying for other people's poor mistakes. Gov. Murphy has proposed that we come up with money to pay for abortions. It’s bad enough for those who don’t believe in abortion that we allow it in the state up until nine months and the point of birth, but this is a bridge too far.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
CBS Philly

New Jersey Veterinarians Discovering Unintended Consequence From Legalized Recreational Marijuana

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — As New Jersey marks one month since recreational cannabis was legalized, veterinarians are discovering an unintended consequence of easier access to marijuana. Kristin Goldberg’s dog Leia loves getting her nose in everything during her walks. “Loves to explore and eat everything,” Goldberg said. But after walking around a West Deptford park two weeks ago, she seemed more tired than usual. “Her head was bobbling. Her legs were weak,” Goldberg said. As New Jersey marks one month since recreational cannabis was legalized, South Jersey animal hospitals are seeing a spike in dogs accidentally ingesting marijuana. The story at 6 pm today...
PETS
News 12

Masks return in 2 New Jersey school districts

Masks returned in two school districts in New Jersey today. Masks are required at Metuchen schools and on buses. District officials say they will reevaluate the decision weekly. “Hopefully they’ll take it away next week,” says freshman Jayden Londono. “I’m OK with it,” says sophomore Savanna Rodriguez. “I...
EDUCATION
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Health investigating 3 cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Morris County hotel

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – The New Jersey Department of Health in coordination with the Parsippany-Troy Hills Health and Human Services Department is investigating three cases of Legionnaires’ disease in guests who stayed at the Hilton/Hampton Inn Parsippany Hotel in 2021, health officials said Wednesday. The guests...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Maplewood#Nj#Covid#The Department Of Health#Metuchen
NJ.com

N.J. hotel linked to 3 cases of Legionnaires’ disease, officials say

Contaminated water the Hilton/Hampton Inn Parsippany Hotel likely caused three guests to be infected with Legionnaires’ disease last year, New Jersey health officials said Wednesday. While all three people have recovered, people older than 50 or who have weakened immune systems or other chronic health conditions are at greatest...
HAMPTON, NJ
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

Middlesex County offers multiple ways to vote in 2022 Primary Election

New Jersey residents will again have multiple options for casting their vote in the June 2022 Primary Election. Those options include mailing ballots through the United States Postal Service; dropping a ballot in any of the 30-plus secure drop boxes across the county; three days of in-person early voting at any of the 10 early vote locations in the county; or voting in person at their assigned polling location on Primary Election Day, Tuesday, June 7.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
94.3 The Point

Cheating on your taxes in NJ? Someone is watching you

You might not be aware of it but a specially trained group of men and women are hard at work in New Jersey, cracking down on tax cheats. Tammy Tomlins, acting Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation New Jersey Office, said her team investigates potential violations of the Internal Revenue Service code and other types of financial crimes as well “like money laundering, bribery, or violations of the Bank Secrecy Act laws.”
INCOME TAX
CBS Philly

‘It’s Completely Polarized’: Political Divide Hard To Ignore In Bucks County As Voters Come Out For Pennsylvania Primary

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Voters are turning out at polling places across Pennsylvania, choosing the candidates they want to see on the general election ballot in November. Bucks County is one of the counties voting for a U.S. Congress seat, and the county has taken center stage in the last two presidential elections, a once majority Democratic base that now had just a slight margin over a very vocal Republican minority. Voters here live in the Council Rock School District, where many say the divide is hard to ignore. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 A steady stream of voters came out...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy