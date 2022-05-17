Murphy encourages NJ schools to mask-up, but won’t mandate it

METUCHEN, N.J. -- Some New Jersey school districts are reinstating mask mandates as COVID cases climb.The Metuchen School District reported 26 cases over the weekend, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.The return of the mask mandate at Metuchen High School on Monday drew some polarizing reactions from students. Many were fatigued by the pandemic. Others said it's all the more reason to stay cautious."If 3/4 of the kids were wearing masks, then 1/4 were not," said Dativa Adong, a junior."It's like as if it's like a rebellion against the school. They're like we're not going to have masks on, we don't like...

