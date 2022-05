Last year, we teamed up with the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and Friday After 5 for a fun talent contest called WBKR's Friday Night Fights. We had open auditions at Friday After 5, then hosted a huge finale event, which featured eight finalists competing for $1000 and the right to open for the big boy band extravaganza that closed out FA5's 2021 season.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO