In the 608: Josh catches up with local mountain biking club for kids

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who police say was shot and killed in the Village of Blue Mounds Sunday. 19 year old Marshall Iverson of Mount Horeb was pronounced dead at the scene of an alleged shooting in the 1000 block of Blue Mountain Avenue. Officials did not reveal the cause of Iverson’s death and said an autopsy is pending further study. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the incident and didn’t say if anyone was arrested in connection with it. Officials said there was no danger to the community. Officials from the Blue Mounds Police Department will provide an update on the death investigation Wednesday morning.

BLUE MOUNDS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO