In the 608: Josh catches up with local mountain biking club for kids

Iowa County authorities received a report of a structure fire on Hancock Street in Edmund Monday just after 3pm. It was reported that flames were showing in the attic. The Cobb Fire Department, Cobb First Responders and Dodgeville EMS were paged to the scene. Other local agencies that responded include fire departments from Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Linden, Livingston, Rewey, Highland, Avoca and Fennimore along with EMS services from Highland and Rewey. Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies also assisted on the scene. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
