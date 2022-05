Sharpsburg continues to grow with a new development underway in the area of Fischer Road. The Shops at Fischer Crossing will be adjacent to the Express Oil Change near Costco. According to plans on file with Coweta County Development, the new center will have 3,500 square feet of retail space, which will include a Sleep Number store. It is not known at this time if this particular center will be slated to host other retail shops in the future. We’ve sought additional comments from the developer but did not hear back before press time. It is also unclear if the Sleep Number location at The Avenue Peachtree City will relocate to this new location. We also reported about a Solomon Brother’s Jewelers coming to the same area.

SHARPSBURG, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO