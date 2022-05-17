Girl killed by stray bullet ran into nail salon

NEW YORK - Two people who were found dead inside a burning car on the side of a Bronx road on Monday morning had been shot, a law enforcement source told FOX 5 News. The case was being investigated as a double homicide. NYPD officers responded to a 911 call...
NEW YORK - A dispute during the sale of a motorcycle turned deadly in the Bronx on Wednesday. The NYPD says it happened just after 3:30 p.m. at East 144 Street and Exterior Street in the Mott Haven neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired. They found...
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal fatal beating with a metal pipe of a Queens pawnshop owner back in March. Authorities charged Rondolfo A. Lopez-Portillo, 48, of Queens, with murder, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. Police...
NYPD detectives escort Rondolfo Lopez-Portillo, 48, of Queens, out of the 103rd Precinct station house and to an unmarked car to be taken to central booking. Lopez-Portillo is accused of fatally beating the owner of a pawnshop inside the store.
NEW YORK - A man who was being taken in an ambulance to a hospital on Staten Island pulled out a handgun and shot an EMT who was treating him on Wednesday night, the NYPD said. The ambulance crew, from Richmond University Medical Center, responded to a call about a...
A Connecticut 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the deadly stabbing of 17-year-old high school lacrosse player James McGrath during a fight outside a house party. The teenager, from Milford, was not identified. They were charged with murder and assault. They were being held on a $2,000,000 at the time of their arrest.
The NYPD released this video from a security camera showing two men on a scooter chasing a man on a sidewalk in the Bronx; the scooter passenger then fires one shot but misses. Police said he hit an 11-year-old girl who was a bystander.
Two teenagers got trapped in the sand at a beach in Toms River, N.J., on Tuesday. One teen died. Brian Kubiel said he hasn't seen anything like this happen in more than 42 years of fire department service.
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - Two teenage siblings were buried in the sand at a Jersey Shore beach when the hole they were digging caved in on them, police said. One teen died. Police officers and medics responded to a beach entrance near Seaview Road in Toms River just after 4 p.m., according to the Toms River Police Department.
YAPHANK, N.Y. - Shannan Gilbert's family attorney John Ray disputed Suffolk County law enforcement's ruling that the escort's death was a tragic accident. "I think Shannan Gilbert was murdered," Ray said. The Gilbert family and their attorney are now calling on Lt. Kevin Beyrer, the Suffolk Police Department's head of...
Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker, vanished on May 1, 2010. Her body was found more than a year and half later. But police say her death was a "tragic accident" and not connected to the Gilgo Beach murders. Her family doesn't believe that.
Faced with the deadline to come up with an action plan to fix the notorious Rikers Island jail complex or face a federal takeover, Mayor Eric Adams submitted to a federal monitor a 40-page document detailing how his administration intends to target violence and staff shortages at the facility. The mayor's action plan has satisfied the federal monitor for now.
NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul called the last few days the most difficult of her life, following the horrific mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead. Now, she's promising action. "Does anyone think this is a gun? Our laws don't," Hochul said, holding up a large gun.
NEW YORK - New York City has entered what it calls a "high alert level" for COVID-19, the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced on Tuesday. Community spread of the coronavirus is high, putting "substantial pressure" on the health care system, according to health officials. Manhattan Borough President...
ESSEX COUNTY, N.J. - New Jersey could soon be creating a statewide licensing program for its police officers. The plan is part of a bill proposed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday. The legislation would require prospective police officers to fulfill several requirements before being issued a license, including undergoing...
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams made his pilgrimage up to Albany on Tuesday with a wish list in hand to push through last-minute policy items before the legislative session ends in just two weeks. "The bulk of our conversation was around mayoral accountability," Adams said briefly before catching his...
Comments / 0