President Biden and first lady set to visit Buffalo

I want to talk about gun control. I want to talk about the epidemic of violence across the country. I want to talk about the alarming rise in mass shootings. I want to talk about racism and its ugly side. I want to talk about what it means to be compassionate. I want to talk about what it means to believe in something so much that it’s part of the very fiber of your being.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO