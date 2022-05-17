ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

President Biden and first lady set to visit Buffalo

By MSNBC.com
MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden and the first lady are set to visit Buffalo, New York...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul on Buffalo shooter targeting the Black community

Police say the gunman in Saturday's mass murder specifically chose Buffalo, New York, because it was the city with the highest number of Black people in his vicinity. The Tops supermarket he chose to terrorize is on Buffalo's East Side -- where 75 percent of residents are people of color. The market is a community hub in the historically Black neighborhood of Jefferson avenue. All 10 of the murdered people were Black. The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, who was born in Buffalo and represented the area for years, joins Joy Reid on this horrific hate crime.May 17, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
MSNBC

My cousin died in the Buffalo shooting. Why she would've forgiven the shooter.

I want to talk about gun control. I want to talk about the epidemic of violence across the country. I want to talk about the alarming rise in mass shootings. I want to talk about racism and its ugly side. I want to talk about what it means to be compassionate. I want to talk about what it means to believe in something so much that it’s part of the very fiber of your being.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy