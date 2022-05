[This article has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the military's recruiting struggles affect the readiness of our forces and our national security.]. Since the transition to an all-volunteer force in 1973 , there have been years when the military services missed their recruiting goals. These include 1999, 2005, and 2018 when either the economy was booming or casualties in a conflict were perceived high. But according to military personnel officials at a Senate hearing last week, 2022 is shaping up to be “arguably the most challenging recruiting year” since 1973.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO