Financial Reports

Riskified: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) _ Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $33.3 million in its first quarter. On a per-share...

www.mysanantonio.com

MarketWatch

Nasdaq sets 3-for-1 stock split; adj. profit beats target

Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ, -1.53% said Wednesday it plans to include a measure in its annual meeting on June 22 to issue a dividend of two shares for every share held in the company in a 3-for-1 stock split. The Nasdaq also said it plans to hike its quarterly dividend by 11% to 60 cents a share payable on June 24 to shareholders of record as of June 10. Separately, Nasdaq said its first-quarter profit fell to $284 million, or $1.70 a share, from $298 million, or $1.78 a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted profit totaled $1.97 a share in the latest quarter. Revenue fell to $1.54 billion from $1.65 billion, while net revenue less transaction-based expenses rose to $892 million from $851 million. Analysts were looking for earnings of $1.95 a share and net revenue of $892.5 million, according to a FactSet survey. Shares of Nasdaq rose 0.1% in premarket trades. The stock is down 13.8% in 2022 compared to a drop of 13% by the Nasdaq composite.
STOCKS
Benzinga

GreenBox POS: Q1 Earnings Insights

GreenBox POS GBOX reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GreenBox POS beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was up $147.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Replimune Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Replimune Group REPL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Replimune Group missed estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.58. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: IBEX Holdings Q3 Earnings

IBEX Holdings IBEX reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IBEX Holdings beat estimated earnings by 42.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $20.28 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Shoe Carnival Q1 Earnings

Shoe Carnival SCVL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Shoe Carnival beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was down $10.93 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fortune

Target shares collapse after earnings miss

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. One day after Walmart took a drubbing on Wall Street, Target is facing investor wrath after reporting quarterly profits that were significantly short of expectations. Shares of the retailer were...
MARKETS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Citigroup, Paramount and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Walmart — Shares dropped over 11% after the big-box retailer reported quarterly earnings that significantly missed Wall Street's expectations. Walmart posted adjusted first-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share on revenue of $141.57 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.48 per share on revenue of $138.94 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Walmart cited cost pressures from rising fuel prices, higher inventory levels and overstaffing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Despegar.com

Despegar.com DESP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Despegar.com will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14. Despegar.com bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Galmed Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA shares moved upwards by 15.2% to $0.22 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 82.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apollo Investment's Earnings: A Preview

Apollo Investment AINV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Apollo Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34. Apollo Investment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 18, 2022

According to William Blair, the prior rating for On Holding AG ONON was changed from Sell to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.87 and a 52-week-low of $16.38. On Holding closed at $20.61 at the end of the last trading period. Roth Capital upgraded the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kohl's: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kohl's KSS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kohl's missed estimated earnings by 84.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was down $172.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2022

• On Holding ONON is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • IHS Holding IHS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $430.44 million. • JD.com JD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $34.82 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Mizuho Remains Bullish On JD Post Q1 - Read Why

Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained a Buy on JD.com, Inc JD with a price target of $90 (75% upside). JD beat top line and margins due to its competitive advantage in supply chain and logistics, which enabled the company to gain share. The COVID lockdown impact in 2Q22 was more...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Carrier Global

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Carrier Global CARR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS

