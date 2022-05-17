Morning Headlines with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union

Ahead of Friday’s deadline, the Democratic mayors of five Capital Region cities are urging the court-appointed special master to keep their communities together in New York’s new 20th Congressional District. A proposed electoral map released Monday would separate Amsterdam and Saratoga Springs from Albany, Schenectady and Troy. At...
A new online report says Schenectady has the worst drivers in New York. Researchers at Insurify, the online site where people compare auto insurance rates, looked at moving violation data for their report. Researchers at Insurify compared the number of drivers with an at fault moving violation on record within...
On a recent Tuesday morning, Gregory Mingo put on a cap and black jacket and traveled by bus from his home in Westchester to the state capitol in Albany. Nine months earlier, the 69-year-old was serving out a sentence of 50 years to life and worried he would not live to see the outside of Great Meadows Correctional Facility in Comstock. But he was now a free man, and on this day, stood before an audience of lawmakers and criminal justice reform advocates.
Redistricting is a huge issue for mayors in the Capital Region. Five mayors put on a united front Wednesday, saying the maps would be a disaster for our area. The mayors from Albany, Troy, Schenectady, Amsterdam and Saratoga Springs talked about how important it is for them to continue to work together.
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain.
When you think of the Tiffany name today, you probably picture the iconic blue gift box, hiding a jeweled treasure inside. But 150 years ago, Tiffany's treasures were made for all to see: stained glass windows with artistry surpassing anything crafted before, and Troy is home to the mother lode that survives to this day.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The community is mourning the loss of 31-year-old Tyrome Wallace, who was stabbed to death inside his Washington Avenue apartment Monday night. Wallace was an up and coming local chef who had spent years working in Albany restaurants. “It was heartbreaking to read that this morning, when I found out,” said […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim recently announced the unauthorized personal use of email contact information retained by the Department of Recreation. “On or about May 3, 2022, I became aware of the possibility that an email address list that included email addresses of several thousands...
Protestors have been arrested after rallying through the halls of the New York State Capitol. New York State Police have confirmed arrests were made but have not identified how many arrests or what the charges are. A CBS6's news crew were told around 3pm Tuesday, only those with state IDs...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The city of Saratoga Springs has announced the next list of citizens who will be able to weigh in directly on how the city spends its money. City Commissioner of Finance Minita Sanghvi announced the new members of the city's Participatory Budgeting Committee on Tuesday.
Albany’s DIY music scene has been thriving in the wake of 2020’s lockdowns. Basement and house venues are popping up left and right, and bands have been eager to get back on stage and perform in front of live audiences. The Laundromat is one of the newest underground music venues in Albany and it just wrapped up a busy spring semester. The hidden basement spent the last five months promoting pop-up shows at Pauly’s Hotel, hosting their own basement shows, and contributing to Albany’s flourishing music and arts community.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state will be toughening up threat monitoring and red flag laws. Hochul was in New York City on Wednesday to discuss the changes. This comes a day after the governor was joined by President Joe Biden, Sen. Chuck Schumer and other lawmakers to show support for the people of Buffalo following a mass shooting over the weekend.
According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Mary F. Berberian, 47, after she filed a false instrument with the Washington County Department of Social Services resulting in her receiving benefits greater than $1,000.
A Confederate flag outside Albany High School has parents talking. It was displayed earlier this week on a car belonging a sub-contractor at the school, as the district renovates and expands the building. Wednesday, the City School District of Albany said that person is no longer working at the school....
When it comes to weather in Upstate NY, the only thing you can predict is that it's unpredictable! But just how hot will Saturday be in the Albany area? Experts say "historically hot!" According to meteorologists from the Weather Channel, this wonky Upstate NY weather pattern we've been experiencing will...
Beacon, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and Kingston have all been locations that moviemakers have decided to use as the backdrop for their movies. Those are just a few of the great places that have been selected for filming and now your home could be the next big place in a movie....kind of. Let me explain...
