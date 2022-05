A Japanese man who was erroneously paid 46.3m yen (£287,000) as Covid relief by municipal authorities has said he cannot return the money — because he already gambled it away. Authorities in the Abu town of Yamaguchi Prefecture have sued the 24-year-old for 51m yen, including legal fees, according to local news reports. Officials have not disclosed the man’s identity.His lawyer said at a press conference on Monday that the man had used his smartphone to gamble away all of the money through online casino sites. He added that the man lives alone and is the only person involved...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO