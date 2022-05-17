ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Elisabeth Borne: New French PM urges girls to pursue their dreams

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance's new Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, is the first woman to hold the job in more than 30 years and says she hopes to inspire young girls. "I want to dedicate my nomination to all little girls and tell them to go all the way pursuing your dreams," she said in...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

French city approves Muslim swimsuit in controversial change

The French city of Grenoble on Monday authorised the wearing of the so-called "burkini" by Muslim women in state-run swimming pools, reigniting one of France's most contentious debates on religous dress. The debate about the burkini comes as French Muslim women footballers are battling to overturn a ban on the wearing of religious symbols during competitive matches. 
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the newly united French left: beyond the fragments

In 1936, during the first heady months of France’s new Popular Front government, a Parisian schoolteacher coined the phrase that symbolised the hopes invested in it. “Tout est possible!” (Everything is possible) wrote Marceau Pivert in an editorial for the Socialist party newspaper of the time. As fascism overwhelmed the continent, it proved a tragically over-optimistic assessment. Divided over how to respond to the threat, by 1938 the leftwing coalition of socialists and communists governing the country had fractiously fallen apart.
POLITICS
AFP

Macron names first French female PM in three decades

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday named Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne as prime minister to lead his ambitious reform plans, the first woman to head the French government in over 30 years. A French presidential official, who asked not to be named, described Borne as a woman of "conviction, action and realisation", noting her "capacity to carry out reforms".
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

UK Activists Stop Russian Tanker With $36.5M Of Diesel

Greenpeace activists have stopped a tanker carrying 33,000 tons of Russian diesel worth an estimated $36.5 million from docking in Essex. — Greenpeace activists have stopped a tanker carrying 33,000 tons of Russian diesel worth an estimated $36.5 million from docking in Essex. Dodging security, 12 Greenpeace volunteers got...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Northern France#French#Renaissance
Bakir Djulich

Visiting Italy: Cities and Places to Visit, Tips and Recommendations

Cities and places to visit in ItalyMy own collage / Bakir Djulich. If you're looking for a country with it all - art, culture, food, wine, fashion, architecture, history, and stunning scenery - then Italy is the place for you. Travelers to Italy are spoiled for choice when it comes to destinations: from the canals of Venice and the beaches of the Amalfi Coast to the rolling hills of Tuscany and the medieval city of Florence. Italy is truly a feast for the senses. It is not surprising that 70% of the top 100 travel influencers listed Italy as a must-visit country in Europe.
ITALY, TX
The Independent

Patel backs Rwanda plan as more than 900 migrants cross Channel in four days

The Home Secretary has insisted work is taking place “right now” to put plans to send migrants to Rwanda into action after more than 900 crossed the Channel in four days.Priti Patel said discussions with the East African nation’s government were taking place to progress the deportation policy.Between Saturday and Tuesday, 907 people arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel.Asked what she was doing now to curb Channel crossings while work on the Rwanda deal takes place, Ms Patel told the PA news agency: “These crossings are dangerous, put together by people smugglers who are just exploiting people that...
IMMIGRATION
lonelyplanet.com

Do I need a visa to travel to Belgium?

Many nationalities can visit Belgium visa-free, making for easy weekend breaks to Brussels and other Belgian cities © sashk0 / Shutterstock. Are you dreaming of eating hot frites in the Grand Place in Brussels, wandering Ghent’s canals or exploring the fashion capital of Antwerp?. After two years of...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Reuters

Italian authorities take charge of Deutsche Bahn unit

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - An Italian court will appoint a special administrator to take charge of transport group Schenker Italiana SpA after the Deutsche Bahn unit became caught up in an anti-Mafia investigation into one of its subcontractors, sources said on Tuesday. The order, issued by a court in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Qatar to invest $5 bln in Spain's EU-funded recovery, Emir says

MADRID, May 18 (Reuters) - Qatar’s $300 billion sovereign wealth fund plans to invest $5 billion in Spanish projects, the Gulf state’s ruler said late on Tuesday in a dinner held in his honour in Madrid. The amount shows how confident Qatar is in the Spanish economy’s strength,...
ECONOMY
Deadline

Rotterdam Announces New Programming Team In Cannes Amid Festival Revamp

Click here to read the full article. The International Film Festival Rotterdam has appointed its new team line up and structure as the festival revamps. The selection committee for features consists of former IFFR programmers Stefan Borsos (South and South-East Asia), Michelle Carey (English speaking territories),  Evgeny Gusyatinskiy (Central and Eastern Europe, Israel),  Mercedes Martinez-Abarca (South and Central America, Mexico, Caribbeans), Olaf Möller (German speaking territories, Nordic countries, the Cinema Regained programme), Lyse Nsengiyumva (Sub-Saharan Africa), Olivier Pierre (French speaking territories), and Delly Shirazi (Middle-East, Northern Africa, Iran, Turkey), former Shorts programmer Koen de Rooij (Netherlands, Flanders), and new hires Rebecca...
NFL
The Independent

Spain extends Covid travel rules to 15 June

Spain has extended its strict Covid-19 restrictions until 15 June, which include only allowing fully vaccinated people to enter the country and retaining masks on public transport.The initial government order around public health and Covid-19, implemented in July 2020, was set to be lifted on 15 May.But on Saturday 14 May Spain’s Ministry of the Interior signed an extension that will take the current guidelines up to midnight on 15 June.The extension order states: “The border order to be issued by the Minister for Home Affairs extends all current restrictions on Spain’s external land, sea and air borders under the...
TRAVEL
BBC

Russia's laser weapon claim derided as propaganda

Russia claims to have used laser weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine, although the US says it has seen no evidence of this and Ukraine has derided it as propaganda. What are laser weapons and how effective could they be in the conflict?. Yury Borisov, the deputy prime minister in...
MILITARY
BBC

Mary Queen of Scots treasure bought for Scotland

A Scottish national treasure once owned by Mary, Queen of Scots, has been bought for £1.8m. The silver casket has been secured by National Museums Scotland for the nation. The casket, which was made in Paris between 1493 and 1510, will go on display at the National Museum of Scotland.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy