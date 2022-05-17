Elisabeth Borne: New French PM urges girls to pursue their dreams

Cities and places to visit in ItalyMy own collage / Bakir Djulich. If you're looking for a country with it all - art, culture, food, wine, fashion, architecture, history, and stunning scenery - then Italy is the place for you. Travelers to Italy are spoiled for choice when it comes to destinations: from the canals of Venice and the beaches of the Amalfi Coast to the rolling hills of Tuscany and the medieval city of Florence. Italy is truly a feast for the senses. It is not surprising that 70% of the top 100 travel influencers listed Italy as a must-visit country in Europe.

