Prostate cancer screening is better than originally thought, especially for Black men, study says

Arterial stiffness has been suspected as a cause of left ventricular diastolic dysfunction and may thereby contribute to the development of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). However, this association is derived from a small number of studies and application of outdated criteria to diagnose HFpEF.Â This study aimed to investigate the association of arterial stiffness measured by the augmentation index (AIx) and criteria for diagnosing HFpEF according to the recommended HFA-PEFF score. Our analysis based on data from the first follow-up of the CARdiovascular Disease, Living and Ageing in Halle study. The current analysis included participants with available information about comorbidities and risk factors for HFpEF, parameters for calculation of the HFA-PEFF and noninvasive AIx estimated by applanation tonometry. The association of AIx and HFA-PEFF was investigated through descriptive and inductive statistics. A total of 767 participants were included in the analysis. AIx was associated with E/eÊ¼, left ventricular wall thickness (LVWT), relative wall thickness, left ventricular mass index (LVMI) and NT-proBNP but not with eÊ¼ or left atrial volume index. However, after adjustment for confounders, only LVMI and LVWT remained associated with AIx. Males with a high AIx had a 3.2-fold higher likelihood of HFpEF than those with a low AIx. In contrast, that association was not present in females. In summary, AIx is associated with the morphological domain of the HFA-PEFF score represented by LVMI and LVWT. Higher values of AIx are associated with a higher likelihood for HFpEF in elderly males but not in females.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO