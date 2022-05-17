ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Prostate cancer screening is better than originally thought, especially for Black men, study says

By Jen Christensen
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
(CNN) — A blood test to screen for prostate cancer may be better at doing so than experts originally thought, particularly among Black men, according to a new study. There's no standard test for prostate cancer, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Two of the more commonly...

MedicalXpress

Consumer Health: 4 types of head and neck cancers

Head and neck cancers account for nearly 4% of all cancers in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute. These cancers are more than twice as common among men as women, and are diagnosed more often among people over 50. Among the many types of head and neck cancers...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Q and A: Polyps are possible culprits in colon cancer

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I'm 46 and had my first colonoscopy last month. The doctor said everything looked good, although he removed a few polyps. Can you explain what a colon polyp is and if should I be concerned?. ANSWER: Although the guidelines have changed in recent years, the U.S. Preventive...
CANCER
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Do Bowel Movements Change With Colon Cancer?

Colon cancer is the second-most-common cause of cancer death. While colon cancer can't be seen or felt, it reveals itself through some early symptoms. Changes in your bowel movements, like diarrhea or constipation, can help alert you to this disease. Paying attention to bowel movement changes is thus vital for the early diagnosis of this disease. The appearance of your poop and other symptoms are also useful clues potentially implying the presence of colon cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Harvard Health

Women can reduce risk of colon cancer

Screening for colorectal cancer (CRC) in women before the age of 50 can significantly reduce the risk of CRC compared to those who have no endoscopic screening or decide to initiate testing at age 50, according to a new study from Massachusetts General Hospital. These findings, published in JAMA Oncology,...
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

What Is Fatty Liver Disease?

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver. While having some stored fat in the liver is normal, it can cause health problems when the fat exceeds 5%-10% of the weight of the liver. Nearly 25%-30% of people in the United States are affected by fatty...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Women taking estrogen less likely to die after COVID-19 diagnosis

Hormone replacement therapy may offer women significant protection against dying from COVID-19, new research suggests. British researchers who tracked more than 5,400 women with COVID-19 during the first half of 2020 report that those who received the supplemental estrogen were 78% less likely to die within six months of their COVID-19 diagnosis.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
UPI News

High blood pressure in pregnancy linked to heart disease later

High blood pressure complications during pregnancy can be scary, but a new study warns they also significantly raise a woman's risk for heart disease later in life. "Women with a history of gestational hypertension or preeclampsia should be informed that they have an increased risk for cardiovascular disease," said study author Jennifer Stuart. She is an associate epidemiologist in the division of women's health at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Nature.com

Association of arterial stiffness and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction in the elderly population "“ results from the CARLA study

Arterial stiffness has been suspected as a cause of left ventricular diastolic dysfunction and may thereby contribute to the development of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). However, this association is derived from a small number of studies and application of outdated criteria to diagnose HFpEF.Â This study aimed to investigate the association of arterial stiffness measured by the augmentation index (AIx) and criteria for diagnosing HFpEF according to the recommended HFA-PEFF score. Our analysis based on data from the first follow-up of the CARdiovascular Disease, Living and Ageing in Halle study. The current analysis included participants with available information about comorbidities and risk factors for HFpEF, parameters for calculation of the HFA-PEFF and noninvasive AIx estimated by applanation tonometry. The association of AIx and HFA-PEFF was investigated through descriptive and inductive statistics. A total of 767 participants were included in the analysis. AIx was associated with E/eÊ¼, left ventricular wall thickness (LVWT), relative wall thickness, left ventricular mass index (LVMI) and NT-proBNP but not with eÊ¼ or left atrial volume index. However, after adjustment for confounders, only LVMI and LVWT remained associated with AIx. Males with a high AIx had a 3.2-fold higher likelihood of HFpEF than those with a low AIx. In contrast, that association was not present in females. In summary, AIx is associated with the morphological domain of the HFA-PEFF score represented by LVMI and LVWT. Higher values of AIx are associated with a higher likelihood for HFpEF in elderly males but not in females.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Young adults with prediabetes at higher risk for heart attack

If you're a young adult with prediabetes, you may already know you have a greater than average risk of full-blown diabetes. But you could also be at increased risk for a heart attack, new research shows. "After taking into account various influencing and modifying factors, we found that young adults...
DARBY, PA
