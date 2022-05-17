ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Maurice Lindsay: The ground-breaking innovator who changed face of rugby league

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Hejf_0fgjgFC400

Maurice Lindsay was the man who changed the face of rugby league.

Widely accredited with turning Wigan into the dominant force of the late 1980s and early 90s, Lindsay went on to become one of the game’s most innovative administrators, most famously engineering the ground-breaking move to summer rugby and the advent of Super League.

Lindsay, who has died at the age of 81, overcame initial hostility amid suggestions of controversial mergers to broker a deal with BSkyB’s Rupert Murdoch in 1995 for an £87million jackpot that provided instant wealth for a host of clubs that were on the breadline.

It meant all the leading clubs were able to go full-time, competing on a level playing field with the pioneering Wigan team that, under Lindsay’s direction, had swept all before then up to then.

Lindsay, from a humble background, made his money from a plant-hire firm which he sold to devote himself to Wigan, joining the board in 1979 alongside Jack Robinson, Tom Rathbone and Jack Hilton to form the ‘Gang of Four’.

Breaking the mould, he was directly responsible for recruiting leading overseas coaches Graham Lowe and John Monie and players of the calibre of Dean Bell, Andy Platt, Brett Kenny, Denis Betts, Ellery Hanley, Frano Botica, Joe Lydon, Jason Robinson and Martin Offiah who helped the club to eight League Championships from 1987–96, as well as nine Challenge Cup wins including a record eight in a row.

Under Lindsay’s stewardship, Wigan also won three World Club Championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYLw0_0fgjgFC400
Wigan dominated English rugby league in the late 80s and early 90s (John Giles/PA) (PA Archive)

Away from his beloved club, Lindsay was Great Britain team manager for the tours to New Zealand in 1990 and Australia in 1992 and was also elected president of the Rugby Football League in 1992.

He left Wigan at the end of 1992 to succeed David Oxley as chief executive of the Rugby Football League and in 1996 was appointed as chairman of the Rugby League International Board. He also served a term as chairman of the Major Spectator Sports Division of the Central Council for Physical Recreation.

In 1998, Lindsay caused consternation when he left the governing body to become chief executive of the newly-formed Super League (Europe) Ltd and oversaw an acrimonious period of in-fighting as the clubs sought to secure more rights and a bigger share of the money pot.

Lindsay stepped down from his Super League role at the end of 1999 and returned to Wigan, whose success had begun to slip in the face of increased competition from St Helens and Bradford.

He helped restore their fortunes with victory in the 2002 Challenge Cup final and Wigan reached the Grand Final three times in four years.

However, in 2005 the club failed to reach the top six for the first time, even flirting with relegation, and Lindsay bowed out at the end of the 2007 season, citing ill health and the team’s shock Cup semi-final defeat by Catalans Dragons for his reasons.

Lindsay also served as a director of Wigan Athletic under chairman Dave Whelan, had a spell on the FA Council and spent two years as chairman of Preston North End, resigning in 2012 for health reasons.

Throughout his close involvement with rugby league, Lindsay never lost touch with his other great passion of horse racing and in 2009 the one-time bookmaker became chairman of Racecourse Data Technologies Ltd who supply and support computerised betting systems to every racecourse in the UK and Ireland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYjwO_0fgjgFC400
Maurice Lindsay (right) and Dave Whelan worked together at Wigan (Malcolm Couzens/PA) (PA Archive)

For all his notable achievements, Lindsay was never universally popular. Never afraid to court controversy, he was publicly rebuked over his decision in 1996 to recall 12 members of the Great Britain touring squad, essentially to cut costs.

And, even at the height of his greatest triumph, he became a hate figure in Keighley, who lost a legal challenge over the failure to secure promotion in 1996, and Widnes, who were the big omissions from the inaugural Super League.

But Super League has undoubtedly been a success story and his achievement in bringing rugby league out of the dark ages will be Lindsay’s lasting legacy.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ted Bundy obsessive jailed for murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

A musician obsessed with US serial killer Ted Bundy has been jailed for life after acting out his warped fantasies by brutally murdering a teenage girl, a court heard. Cody Ackland, 24, who was a guitarist with local indie band Rakuda, was leading a double life and had a secret morbid fascination with serial killers – particularly Bundy, who murdered at least 20 women in the 1970s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

‘Action calls for reaction’ EU ambassador warns UK over Brexit protocol row

Boris Johnson’s threats to rewrite part of the Brexit deal he signed would result in retaliation from Brussels, the European Union’s ambassador in the UK said. Joao Vale de Almeida said there was no scope for reopening negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol and warned that “action calls for reaction” if the UK did go down the route of unilaterally tearing up parts of the deal.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Dave Whelan
Person
David Oxley
BBC

Super League: Warrington, Castleford and Hull KR fined for fan misbehaviour

Super League clubs Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers and Hull KR have been fined for fan misbehaviour. Warrington have agreed to pay £3,000 in damages done to visiting Castleford supporters' coaches in February and have had a £2,000 fine suspended. Castleford have been fined £5,000, of which £3,000 is...
RUGBY
The Spun

Former Cricket Star Died In Tragic Accident On Saturday

Former Australian cricket star Andrew Symonds died in a car crash on Saturday night. Queensland police said they're investigating a single-vehicle accident in Hervey Range that killed the car's driver and lone occupant. "Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Football#Rugby League#Innovator#Great Britain#Bskyb
newschain

Half of new nurses trained overseas, latest figures show

Concerns have been raised about the UK’s overreliance on overseas nurses and midwives after new figures suggest that a significant number of new workers come from abroad. Almost half (48%) of the 48,436 people who joined the nursing and midwifery workforce in the last year have come from different countries, with the vast majority (66%) coming from India and the Philippines.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Newcastle Falcons sign Ospreys fly-half Josh Thomas on two-year contract

Premiership club Newcastle have signed Ospreys fly-half Josh Thomas on a two-year contract. The 21-year-old can also play at full-back and has made 23 appearances for the Swansea side. The former Wales Under-20 international will join up with the Falcons ahead of next season. "Moving to Newcastle is an exciting...
RUGBY
newschain

Best academy trusts would not go north, says Northern Powerhouse chief

High-performing multi-academy trusts (MATs) would not want to take on schools in the 55 education investment areas identified by the levelling up paper because the areas are too risky, a leading economist has said. Lord Jim O’Neill, vice-chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, told an event held by the Education...
EDUCATION
newschain

Ruined Mariupol forever etched in Ukraine’s history

The ruined seaside city of Mariupol, whose capture has become a key Russian objective, is now irrevocably etched into Ukrainian history, regardless of the outcome of the war. In the end, a small group of outgunned and outmanned nationalist fighters held out for months, drawing Russian airstrikes, artillery and tank fire down upon the massive Azovstal steel plant, where they made their last stand.
POLITICS
ESPN

Nottingham Forest to play Huddersfield for place in the Premier League

Nottingham Forest will play Huddersfield for a place in the Premier League after reaching the Championship playoff final thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Sheffield United on Tuesday. Forest lost the second leg of the semifinals 2-1 after extra time, making it 3-3 on aggregate, but won 3-2 on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy