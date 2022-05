GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old faces murder charges after a 59-year-old woman and her 7-year-old grandson were found dead outside the woman’s home in April. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on April 25 around midnight, Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on the 7100 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road about a report of a double homicide. Deputies found Sherry Cole and her grandson Jessie Allen deceased at the scene. A juvenile was later identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

