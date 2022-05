(Chelsea Update would like to thank Virginia Krueger for the information in this story.) Chelsea District Library recently announced the return of Music in the Air. Originally conceived as a way to make classical music accessible to the community without the barriers of cost, formal attire, and a need to sit silently in a concert hall, Music in the Air found an enthusiastic audience in Chelsea. The COVID-19 pandemic and its travel restrictions forced the last performance featuring Jacopo Giacopuzzi and his sister, Maddalena online. This year, the library is excited to welcome Maddalena Giacopuzzi from Italy to Chelsea on June 4 at 3 p.m.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO