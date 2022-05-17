Why Johnny Depp Refuses To Look At Amber Heard During Her Testimony In Defamation Trial

In the near month that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have battled in court, an uncomfortable stream of revelations about their volatile marriage have been made public. The proceedings have been able to be livestreamed for all to see, leading to an awkward, voyeuristic exercise in examining a celebrity relationship and the ravages of abuse. Both parties claim to be victims of domestic violence, and neither has spared any detail in trying to prove so as photos, audio recordings of fights, and text messages have all been combed through. Depp has remained rather cavalier throughout the trial, resting on his cool guy persona; by contrast, Heard delivered a highly emotional testimony. After Heard accused Depp this week on the stand of both battery and sexual assault, both parties have released competing statements about their time in court.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO