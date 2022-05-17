ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Why Johnny Depp Refuses To Look At Amber Heard During Her Testimony In Defamation Trial

By Catherine Armecin
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amber Heard was grilled in court over Johnny Depp's refusal to look at her during her testimony in the former couple's ongoing defamation trial. Those following the trial, which has been live-streamed since it began in Fairfax, Virginia, in April, have observed that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has been...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Johnny Depp looks furious in this shocking video revealed by Amber Heard

After a week's break, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial was resumed in the US and the revelations are coming thick and fast. The actress unveiled a disturbing sequence in which the ex Pirates of the Caribbean star was seen out of control and in a fit of rage over an argument with his ex-wife.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Fairfax, VA
Mic

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp just released scathing public statements about each other

In the near month that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have battled in court, an uncomfortable stream of revelations about their volatile marriage have been made public. The proceedings have been able to be livestreamed for all to see, leading to an awkward, voyeuristic exercise in examining a celebrity relationship and the ravages of abuse. Both parties claim to be victims of domestic violence, and neither has spared any detail in trying to prove so as photos, audio recordings of fights, and text messages have all been combed through. Depp has remained rather cavalier throughout the trial, resting on his cool guy persona; by contrast, Heard delivered a highly emotional testimony. After Heard accused Depp this week on the stand of both battery and sexual assault, both parties have released competing statements about their time in court.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Variety

Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee. “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
KHQ Right Now

Who is Amber Heard? The actress who is at war with Johnny Depp...

She’s the actress at the centre of one of the biggest legal disputes Hollywood has ever seen, after accusing ex-husband Johnny Depp of domestic abuse leading to the actor suing her for defamation. But just who is the actress behind the headlines?. Take a look at her life from...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Domestic Violence
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman sequel reaches 2 million signatures

A petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has reached two million signatures, as the defamation trial brought by the actor’s ex-husband, Johnny Depp, continues.The DC sequel – in which Heard stars as Aquaman’s love interest Mera – concluded shooting earlier this year, with director James Wan confirming the film had wrapped in January. Aquaman 2 is scheduled for release in March 2023.The petition – which states a goal of reaching three million signatures – has been set up by fans who claim that Heard “has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood” since the couple divorced...
MOVIES
The Independent

Amber Heard denies Johnny Depp lawyer’s claim that he landed her Aquaman role

Amber Heard has denied Johnny Depp’s lawyer’s claims that he landed her a role in DC’s Aquaman.Heard’s cross-examination continues today in the fifth week of the defamation trial brought against her by her ex-husband.Speaking today (17 May) in court, Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez implied that The Pirates of the Caribbean actor secured Heard the role of Mera in the 2018 film.“Johnny Depp got you Aquaman, didn’t he?” Vasquez questioned.“I got Aquaman for myself,” Heard responded.The rebuttal comes after Heard said her role in the film’s upcoming sequel was significantly pared down amid the battle between the two actors. Heard...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Drew Barrymore Apologizes for "Making Light" of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

Watch: 5 SHOCKING Moments From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial. It's not hard for Drew Barrymore to say she's sorry. In an Instagram video message posted on May 1, the talk-show host, 47, apologized for "making light" of Johnny Depp's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, in which he's accused her of implying that he abused her in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
46K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy