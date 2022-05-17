Into the octagon: mixed martial arts comes to the north country
By Mel Busler
wwnytv.com
2 days ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mixed martial arts returns to the Watertown municipal arena this Saturday night. It’s being billed as Victory Cage Fighting Championships 33. Action gets underway at 6 p.m. As always, it promises to be...
Get ready to solve the puzzle as one of America’s most popular game shows hits the road for the very first time. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE” is an all-new theatrical experience, giving audiences the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board. There will be chances to win prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show. Audience members will also be chosen at random at each show to win cash and prizes.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fixture of Watertown radio and TV has died at age 92. Antoinette T. Harblin died Tuesday at Life Care Center in Morristown, TN., according to an obituary from Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. She was known universally to viewers of WWNY TV and listeners...
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - There’s something new on the tarmac at Ogdensburg International Airport. A new airline will get you to a new destination, but it’s the same service you can get out of Watertown. “This is going to provide access for people in Ogdensburg...
Did you know Central New York is home to not one, but two magical dueling dragons?. The mythical beasts sit atop two buildings on the corner of South Street and Park Avenue in Utica, New York. The crazy part is they've been there for a few years. Several people have...
Clinton – Matthew J. Rounds 33, of Clinton, NY, and a former Little Falls resident, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from injuries sustained from an ATV accident. He was born on October 15, 1988, in Little Falls the son of Mabel I. (Carr) Rounds and the...
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Widmeyer Road, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his home. A graveside service at Beeches Bridge Cemetery will be held at a date and time to be announced with a Celebration of Life gathering to follow. Contributions may be made to his four children at the Celebration of Life. He is survived by his companion and the mother of his children, Tiffany Williams of Glenfield; his mother, Judy A. Nagy; four children, Gabrielle, Anthony, Payslee, and Beau Nagy; five sisters and three brothers, Catherine and Joe Sins of West Leyden, Gerald A. Nagy Jr. and his companion Jessica Van Winkle of Watson, Grace Nagy and her companion Kevin Simmons of New Bremen, Patricia Rogers and her companion William Pellam Jr. of New Bremen, Robert Nagy of Watertown; Brian Nagy and his companion Jennifer Barber of Port Leyden, Melissa Nagy and her companion Joe McNally of Port Leyden and Gladys and Andrew Bennett of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Gerald Anthony Nagy Sr.; maternal and paternal grandparents. Chase was born June 24, 1986 in Lowville, New York, a son of Gerald Anthony Nagy Sr. and Judy Ann Delles Nagy. He graduated from South Lewis Central School and worked as a selfemployed carpenter in Old Forge, Eagle Bay and Glenfield. He also worked for Mahoney Design & Build in Syracuse and Fort Drum. He did farm work in Constableville and Niagara Falls areas and cut down Christmas trees in West Leyden at the Christmas Tree Farm on Fish Creek Road. He also worked at Blizzards constructing trailers. Most recently, he was employed as a construction worker/carpenter in Canastota, NY. Chase loved the outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, and camping and enjoyed cooking steak on an open fire or outdoor grill, and enjoyed 4-wheeling, snowmobiling and motorcycles. Chase loved building a 4 wheeler out of a motorcycle with his son, Anthony, and rebuilding and fixing up non running 4-wheelers and motorcycles. He also enjoyed spending time at Agers Falls in Lyonsdale. Most of all Chase enjoyed spending every spare moment with his children. He enjoyed gardening and teaching his son, Anthony, about growing vegetables. Chase loved to go swimming with all his children and the most memorable moment for him was the day each of his children were born. He was very proud of each of his children and talked very highly of them. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
For the last decade, Clear Path For Veterans has served military members and their families in and around Central New York. This year, the organization is celebrating their tenth anniversary with the return of their largest annual fundraiser. Executive Director Alex Behm says that Red, White and Blue BBQ is...
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Bruce Weigand, 65, of State Route 12E. died peacefully on May 17, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 24, 1957, in Star Lake, New York to the late Frederick Weigand Sr. & Lois M. (Hewitt) Fairbanks. Chris attended school in Star Lake. He was a heavy machinery operator, employed by a cosmetic manufacturer in the Lipstick Factory in Port Jervis, New York. He is survived by his daughter, Grace Michel, Carthage; and his siblings, Frederick “Skip” Weigand, Jr., Hastings; Paul Weigand and his wife, Sue of Tupper Lake; and Laurie Smith, Baldwinsville, NY. Chris enjoyed fishing. He was an avid baker and loved cooking. He was a big movie buff! He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Donations in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Jefferson County SPCA. There will be no services, a burial will be held privately in the Oswegatchie Cemetery. Arrangements are being made with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc, located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences in his memory can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The gunman accused of killing 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store mentioned Syracuse while discussing potential targets online, according to messages obtained by The Buffalo News. Payton Gendron, of Conklin, Broome County, wrote that he spent over a year researching the demographics of major Upstate...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William ‘Bill’ Chapin, a Watertown native with a lifetime of community and charity service, died Monday at age 78. An obituary from Reed & Benoit Funeral Home says Chapin died in Fernandia Beach, Florida. Chapin was the son of Richard Chapin, who invented...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Sheila (Breen) Cipriani, 77, of 931 Knox Street, died peacefully Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. Sheila was such a light in this sometimes-dark world and she will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. She was born on March 14, 1945, in Ogdensburg, New York to the late John Francis & Lillian Mae (Kiah) Breen. Sheila graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1964. Sheila was a free spirit, she valued loyalty, honesty, and authenticity.
WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services with military honors for Paul F. Gotham, 72, a resident of Winthrop, will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery in Colton. Mr. Gotham passed away on January 8, 2022 at the Iroquois Nursing Home in Jamesville, NY. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
Ogdensburg Elks Lodge team members Brittany Vine, left, and MaryAnne Spencer wade through water and mud as one of the obstacles in the 5th annual Warrior Challenge Run at Frog Hollow Farms, Potsdam, May 14. They were among the about 100 participants raising funds to help local Wounded Warriors and Battle Buddies go on adventure trips. NCNow photo.
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Edith Faye Norton, 76, of Drake Rd., passed away, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY. Born on April 22, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of John and Olive Porteous Masters. Survivors include three children, Katherine and Michael...
Someone is dumping bags of animal bones along the Mohawk River in Utica. Bags and bags of bones. A field in Utica has turned into an animal dumping ground. Ryan McGraw stumbled across more than a dozen bags of animal bones while out on his bike Saturday, May 14. "I was riding along the Mohawk River on Interceptor Road, off Leland Avenue, and got a whiff of this awful smell. All I see are garbage bags around me with bones inside. I thought I was at a murder scene."
Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
UTICA — Creative Concerts and the Saranac brewery welcome 90s alt-rockers Stone Temple Pilots for the first concert of the 2022 season at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at F.X. Matt Brewing Co., 811 Edward St., Utica. Doors open at 7 p.m. Stone Temple Pilots embark upon a new...
WEST PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Cora Pearl, 61, will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton. Cora passed away on February 26, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for David P. Colbert, 78, a resident of 18 Maple Street, Norfolk, will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Knapp’s Station Community Church with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood, following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Mr. Colbert passed away early Monday morning, May 16, 2022 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh with family at his side.
PHOENIX, Arizona (WWNY) - Memorial Services for Andrew Grady, age 30, of Phoenix, AZ and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until the time of the services at Frary Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date. A reception will be held for family and friends at the Ogdensburg Elks Lodge following services. Andrew passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ.
Comments / 0