Grayscale Investments stated in its SEC meeting report that GBTC has expanded to accommodate more than 865,000 investors. Grayscale Investments recently had a private meeting with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to convince the regulator to approve the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). In October 2021, Grayscale Investments submitted an application to the SEC for the conversion of its Bitcoin Trust into a spot ETF. Since then, the regulator has not concluded a decision. However, there are currently plans for a final verdict on the 6th of July. The GBTC becoming a traded ETF on the NYSE would result in more access to BTC and enhance security.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO