Worcester, MA

5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - May 17

 2 days ago
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding...

Boston 25 News WFXT

Gov. Charlie Baker on relentless gas prices

SALEM, Mass. — Gas price increases are taking more than a toll on people’s budgets. The record-breaking numbers have been non-stop for more than two weeks. Some people say they are nearing the breaking point, if they’re not there already, and it is impacting their driving habits.
SALEM, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Planned Parenthood of Mass. Workers Qualify for Union Vote

Nearly 200 workers across four Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts (PPLM) clinics in Boston, Worcester, Marlborough and Springfield have qualified to hold an election to unionize. If a majority of the Planned Parenthood healthcare assistants, registered nurses, patient navigators, educators, tele-health workers, and nurse-midwives vote to unionize, they will join...
WORCESTER, MA
WWLP

Both branches now backing marijuana law changes

For the first time since rewriting the voter-approved legalization law in the summer of 2017, Massachusetts lawmakers are poised this session to reform state cannabis policy as the House and Senate have each now approved legislation targeting some of the most persistent issues in the young industry.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Contenders for Miss Massachusetts title pay a visit to Millbury

MILLBURY -- Miss Massachusetts local titleholders, representing areas from across the commonwealth, met Saturday, May 14, at the Charles F. Minney VFW Post for orientation. Following orientation, a reception was held for the titleholders, family and friends sponsored by the Friends of the Asa Waters Mansion and the Millbury Women's Club.
MILLBURY, MA
Special commission backs new state seal and motto for Massachusetts

The special commission charged with reevaluating Massachusetts’ state seal and motto voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend that both be completely replaced. The current state seal, which dates back to 1898, depicts a Native American holding a bow and arrow and standing beneath an arm holding a sword — representing the colonial military leader Myles Standish — poised as if to strike. A motto in Latin unfurls around him, which is generally translated as: “By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Auto body repair industry in Massachusetts fed up

BOSTON (WWLP) – A rally was held at the State House to advocate for an increase in labor rate reimbursement for collision repairs. About 300 auto body workers and owners took to the steps of the State House Wednesday to fight for what they feel is long overdue. Alongside the workers were vocational tech students, family members and supporters who feel this fight against insurance companies is crucial in keeping shops open.
BOSTON, MA
The 14 best state parks in Massachusetts you really shouldn't miss

Head outdoors to experience Massachusetts' diverse landscape at these top 14 state parks © Joe Klementovich / Aurora Photos via Getty Images. More than 150 sites make up Massachusetts’ superlative network of state parks, encompassing a diverse array of landscapes and historic sites. With so many outstanding choices...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Report: Massachusetts takes over school districts, then fails to make substantial, permanent gains

School district takeovers by the state of Massachusetts, known as receivership, haven't worked, according to an analysis of data by The Boston Globe. Reporters Christopher Huffaker and Bianca Vázquez Toness looked at the Massachusetts districts where the state manages schools, considering test scores, graduation rates and college enrollment. They looked at data across three districts already in receivership, including Holyoke, also Lawrence and Southbridge.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts Baker-Polito administration files $1.7 Billion Fiscal Year 2022 supplemental budget

The Baker-Polito Administration today will file a Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) supplemental budget that proposes investments in transportation, housing, environmental infrastructure, economic development, child care and education initiatives. The legislation includes approximately $1.7 billion in spending, supported by state tax revenues that exceed FY22 benchmarks through April by $4.23 billion...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Emotional closure for ringleader of effort to save Mount Carmel Church in Worcester

WORCESTER — Emotional closure is what Mauro DePasquale wanted and that is why he attended Wednesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking at the former site of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on Mulberry Street. “I’m here for closure. I need to heal,” said DePasquale, minutes before Mayor Joseph M. Petty, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and other dignitaries...
WORCESTER, MA
Massachusetts Congratulates A Trifecta Of Winners Who Won $300 Thousand

They say you got to to be in it to win it! Recently, a trio of lottery winners throughout the Bay state have picked up a cool $100 thousand in prize money and one of the lucky tickets from the Massachusetts Millionaire's Club was sold right here in south county at The Shell gas station on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. The other two winners: A Mass cash ticket that was purchased at Dick's Variety north in Salisbury and King Liquors in Lowell rewarded a patron with a winning $15 Million Money Maker ticket, even though the top prize was not won, the 100 grand is STILL a nice chunk of change. I'm envious for sure, but I better find some extra one dollar bills and try to get in on the winning. Any extra money these days would come in very handy for sure!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Is it Legal in Massachusetts for Pets and Humans to Be Buried Together?

One thing that is hard to argue is that residents throughout Massachusetts love their pets, particularly their dogs. When I was a kid, there was a couple from Massachusetts I knew that couldn't have children. They loved their dogs so much that they treated their pups as if they were their kids. Whether someone can have children or not, there's no doubt that some Massachusetts folks treat their dogs as human members of the family, and why not?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The 12 Biggest Lakes in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the seventh-smallest state in the United States, and is seated in the country’s northeast. It is a stunning state with coastal plains, hills, mountains, and urban centers. Massachusetts is a New England state in the United States whose coastline is shaped by many huge bays parallel to the Atlantic Ocean. Because of the enormous number of bays along its coastline, it is nicknamed ‘The Bay State.’ In Massachusetts, there are several bodies of water. Some flow into the Charles River, Connecticut River, or the Atlantic Ocean. There are also numerous lakes in the state and man-made reservoirs built to suit the state’s water needs. These lakes are also major fisheries and provide opportunities for recreational activities such as boating, camping, swimming, fishing, and bird viewing. Below, we will explore the 12 biggest lakes in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester, MA
ABOUT

Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

 https://thisweekinworcester.com/

