GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County School Board call-in show is back on the air. Residents will be able to call-in to meetings once more. Calling in for public comment was available during school board meetings during the pandemic. The nine months of service cost about $7,000. Board members unanimously agreed to bring back the service and one even changed their mind after hearing in-person public comment.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO