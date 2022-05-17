"In God We Trust" to return to Haven police vehicles after public outcry

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved on Tuesday a project to fix problems with the Mine Road culvert. "The Grandview industrial ditch, or the GVI, collects and conveys stormwater from the city to the Arkansas River," said Assistant City Engineer Jessica Lowe. "Where the GVI crosses under Mine Road, several culverts have collapsed, requiring the closure of Mine Road. This is the back entrance for the Hutchinson Salt Company and it's the main entrance to the salt mine for semis that deliver a large portion of the Midwest's road de-icing and agricultural salt. The crossing is a critical piece of infrastructure and it needs to be fixed. Existing culverts are corrugated metal pipes and they haven't withstood the harsh environment near the salt mine well."

