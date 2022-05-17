ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haven, KS

"In God We Trust" to return to Haven police vehicles after public outcry

 2 days ago
HAVEN, Kan. — After a public outcry large enough to move the Haven City Council meeting from the normal location to the town's community building and lots of public...

