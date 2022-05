WESTBROOK, Maine — A Maine nonprofit is on a mission to bring more visitors to the state and encourage those already here to spend more time outdoors getting active. The Mountain Division Alliance has been around for about 30 years. Its vision is to create a continuous trail on or alongside mostly-dormant railroad tracks that run from Fryeburg to Portland. This project would connect communities with similar paths, like the Mountain Division Trail in Windham, which was created in the early 2000s.

