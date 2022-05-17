ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Sinkhole causes street closures in Jersey City. Here’s what you need to know.

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago
Repairs are underway for a sinkhole in Jersey City along Sipp Avenue, just off Hawthorne Avenue.

City officials say the massive crater is not far from the sinkhole that was created April 20 near Hawthorne Avenue. It appears the sinkhole stemmed from a sewer collapse.

Sipp Avenue, between Bryant and West Side avenues, will remain closed until repairs are complete.

There have been no service interruptions to residents.

It’s the second time in less than a month that a portion of Sipp Avenue on Jersey City's West Side was swallowed up by a sinkhole.

The city is evaluating the collapse of the over 100-year-old brick sewer system to determine whether more extensive repairs are necessary for the area to avoid similar issues in the future.

