Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan announced Tuesday that he will not be seeking another term as Secretary. Buchanan said in a media release that an opportunity presented itself to apply for a judicial position in his hometown of Torrington, and it would not be appropriate for him to explore a judicial opportunity while also running for another term. He said he was thankful to the people of Wyoming and to the staff at the Secretary of State’s Office who worked diligently to reach the goals they set. Buchanan said stepping away from the role has been one of the most difficult decisions of his career.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO