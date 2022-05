The Eastern Conference finals are set to begin on Tuesday, with Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, but that's not the only reason this is one of the biggest nights on the NBA calendar. Prior to the game, the league will hold the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, where we'll learn which team will have the No. 1 overall pick in next month's draft.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO