A potential labor impasse at ports up and down the West Coast could affect people much further inland. According to the New York Times, the contract between the dockworkers union and 29 ports ends in July, and industry members are uncertain about whether both sides will come to an agreement before the expiration date. While any interruption in service at ports could further affect a supply chain under strain from the COVID-19 pandemic and international conflict, it could also come at the expense of eastern Oregon businesses that rely on the ports to sell their products across the Pacific Ocean.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO