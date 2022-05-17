POLICE K9’S UNLEASHED ON SUNDAY

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged assault incident early Tuesday. An RPD report said just before 3:00 a.m. two men were at an establishment together when the suspect got upset because the other man was talking to a woman, despite having a girlfriend. The suspect left the bar and the other man followed him. While a few blocks away in the 600 block of Southeast Main Street, the suspect allegedly punched the victim and then punched him some more as the victim covered himself up.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO