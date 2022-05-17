ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

POLICE K9’S UNLEASHED ON SUNDAY

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs will have Police K9s Unleashed Sunday. It will begin...

kqennewsradio.com

kezi.com

Eugene police forces converge to serve narcotics warrant

EUGENE, Ore. – A police unit served a narcotics search warrant on the outskirts of Eugene today. The investigation went underway in the 2700 block of Royal Avenue in the evening hours of Tuesday, May 17th. The Street Crimes Unit and Oregon State Police investigated the crime scene. Canine...
EUGENE, OR
KDRV

Bomb threat suspect arrested in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. - Over the weekend, the Grants Pass Police Department received information about a possible bomb threat targeting the Grants Pass area. During the investigation detectives determined that 19-year-old Erik Pederson had made the threats. Pederson was apprehended by police on May 16, 2022. During the investigation and...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING DRIVING INCIDENT

Sutherlin Police jailed a man following a driving incident Tuesday night. An SPD report said at about 10:30 p.m. an officer initiated a traffic stop for a sedan with no license plate. The vehicle failed to yield but obeyed speed limits and appropriately used turn signals, stopping at stop signs and for red lights. A pursuit was initiated which ultimately ended in the 2500 block of Nonpareil Road.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County police dog sniffs out drug stash

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – A police dog assisted in the arrest of a suspect in possession of about a half-pound of meth on Tuesday, Douglas County police say. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reports that the suspect, Jessica Shoesmith, 42, of Grants Pass, was stopped by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy near Interstate 5 at about 12:45 p.m. They add that narcotics team officers were also in the area and showed up with a drug-detecting dog to render assistance. The dog quickly smelled drugs inside Shoesmith’s vehicle and alerted officers, deputies said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR SECOND-DEGREE THEFT

A Roseburg man was cited for an earlier theft by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said on May 12th the 33-year old allegedly swapped tags on a fly rod and stole multiple flies from a store in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. An officer contacted the suspect at about 2:15 p.m., cited him for the incident and released him on the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO MEN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

Two men were hospitalized following an accidental shooting incident early Tuesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:00 a.m. a deputy responded to the 200 block of Lower Crest Road in the Oakland area for a medical aid call. Upon arrival, the deputy discovered two men both suffering from gunshot wounds. 26-year old Chance Downs sustained a wound to his left knee. 21-year old Parker Cullison had a gunshot wound to the front of his stomach.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Drug sniffing dog discovers half pound of methamphetamines; woman arrested

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested a woman in a traffic stop Tuesday after the drug detection K-9 detected the smell of narcotics. Jessica Shoesmith, 42, of Grants Pass was arrest at approximately 12:45 p.m. during a traffic stop after Trapper, the police K-9 alerted officers to the presence of methamphetamines.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Police Log 5/10/2022 - 5/16/2022

• A male individual was found drinking alcohol inside Trailhead Park in violation of city ordinance. The individual was excluded from all city parks for 30 days. • Harassment was reported at Lincoln Middle School when a juvenile male punched an individual several times causing a slight discoloration to his right cheek.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kezi.com

One arrested after missing Lane County sheriff ATV found

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office has found a stolen ATV with assistance from local citizens. Deputies said they received a call from a citizen on Sunday, May 5, who reported that they had seen two people attempting to use an ATV to get a truck unstuck from the sand near the Chapman sand road south of Florence. The caller texted a picture of the vehicle to the LCSO dispatch and it was identified as the ATV that had been stolen Saturday morning, deputies said.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING A PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER

A woman was jailed for allegedly assaulting a public safety officer on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 12:00 p.m. a call came in that the suspect had stabbed a woman in the 100 block of Kiss Court in Green. The suspect then called and said she accidently hit the victim with a knife that she was throwing towards the sink.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged assault incident early Tuesday. An RPD report said just before 3:00 a.m. two men were at an establishment together when the suspect got upset because the other man was talking to a woman, despite having a girlfriend. The suspect left the bar and the other man followed him. While a few blocks away in the 600 block of Southeast Main Street, the suspect allegedly punched the victim and then punched him some more as the victim covered himself up.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Driver killed when car rolled down embankment in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER — A car traveling east on East Evans Creek Road rolled down a large embankment and killed the driver on May 11. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the driver failed to negotiate an S-corner in the road, known as Martin's corner. The vehicle skidded a significant...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
kezi.com

2 dead, 1 critically injured in Sweet Home crash

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Two people are dead and two others are critically injured after a crash on Highway 20 near Liberty Road Saturday afternoon. Oregon State Police troopers have identified the two people killed as 79-year-old Carl Curtis and 73-year-old Yvonne Levy, both from Huntington Beach, CA. Officials said...
SWEET HOME, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOLLOWING RECKLESS DRIVING INCIDENT

Roseburg Police cited a woman following a reckless driving incident on Sunday. The RPD report said at 10:30 p.m. the 20-year old allegedly drove in the wrong lane, hit a curb and crashed into a parked truck at corner of Southeast Lane Avenue and Southeast Rose Street. The woman was...
ROSEBURG, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Anika Bliss Jamison: 1998-2022

Though she was always on the move, those who knew Anika Bliss Jamison speak of her warm, free spirit, her ear for music, her faith and her unmatched piano chops. She had a contagious smile, with a mystery about her that kept even those closest to her curious about her thoughts and motivations.
MAPLETON, OR

