Jordan Spieth is looking to shake off a rough performance at the 2022 Masters ahead of the PGA Championship. Currently considered one of the favorites to win the upcoming major, Spieth couldn’t help but take a shot at himself when discussing his struggles at the Masters, comparing himself to Tiger Woods, who was making a return to golf after his serious injuries sustained in a car crash last year. Via Ryan Ballengee, Spieth was critical of himself for missing the cut while Woods advanced “on one leg.”

