ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian negotiator says Ukraine's Azov fighters 'don't deserve to live'

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mE6ST_0fgjZIwc00
Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 17 (Reuters) - A Russian lawmaker taking part in peace talks with Kyiv said on Tuesday that Russia should consider the death penalty for what he called nationalist fighters from Ukraine's Azov regiment.

In a debate in the lower house of Russia's parliament after the defenders of Ukraine's Azovstal steel works surrendered, lawmaker Leonid Slutsky said although Russia has a moratorium on the death penalty, it should "think carefully" about capital punishment for the Azov fighters.

"They do not deserve to live after the monstrous crimes against humanity that they have committed and that are committed continuously against our prisoners", he said.

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 156

Christine Myers
1d ago

I was afraid they were going to do something like that. Vicious ppl. I don't understand what is wrong with Russia, I do know Pooptin's isolated them completely.

Reply(25)
44
WAKE UP!
1d ago

If the Ukrainians don't deserve to live? What does that say about the ones that invaded and randomly kill civilians? Ukraine is not part of Russia. They don't even speak the same language! Their country was thriving. Russia on the other hand prefers to rob their country blind and have contests on who can have the biggest stolen loot yacht! Ukraine will rebuild! And they will use the steel from the hundreds of Russian tanks to do it!

Reply(1)
26
A. Mark Perry
1d ago

They feel the same about you! Remember you invaded their home and started killing their families!

Reply(3)
58
Related
Daily Mail

Survivors of steelwork hell humiliated by Vladimir Putin's troops: Mariupol refugees were subjected to humiliating interrogation, labelled 'scum' and had their underwear checked by Russian soldiers before being freed

Refugees from Mariupol were subjected to a humiliating interrogation by Russian troops before they were finally freed from the steelworks where they had been hiding for two months. Exhausted survivors told the Daily Mail they were called ‘Ukrainian scum’, had their underwear checked and were forced to give their fingerprints...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Crimes Against Humanity#Capital Punishment#Russian#Azovstal#Reuters Our Standards
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Week

Russia's thwarted Ukraine river crossing was so bloody, pro-Russia war bloggers are publicly griping

Russia's thwarted attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in northeastern Ukraine last week "is emerging as among the deadliest engagements of the war, with estimates based on publicly available evidence now suggesting that well over 400 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded," The New York Times reports. "And as the scale of what happened comes into sharper focus, the disaster appears to be breaking through the Kremlin's tightly controlled information bubble."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Hundreds of prisoners of war including captured British fighters could be 'forced to march through Red Square' during Putin's Victory Day military parade, analysts fear

Hundreds of prisoners of war - including captured British fighters - could be forced to march through Moscow's Red Square during Vladimir Putin's Victory Day military parade, a think tank has warned. The Ukraine-based Centre for Defence Strategies said that 500 captured fighters could be 'forced to go through Red...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Putin unleashes the Terminators: Russia's much-vaunted war vehicles are finally deployed as Ukraine continues to obliterate invading tanks with the help of British missiles

Vladimir Putin has finally deployed his 'Terminator' military vehicles in battle in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to obliterate invading Russian tanks with the help of British missiles. Video shows the much-vaunted armoured vehicles, which are designed to support infantry units fighting in urban areas, in the Donbas region in eastern...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy