Opelousas, LA

Frank's Poboys in Opelousas Closing After 70 Years

By Jude Walker
 2 days ago
A long-time mainstay in Opelousas will be closing its door soon.

Frank’s Poboys , located on St. Landry Street, will be shutting down at the end of the month, according to the owner.

Owner Michael Fontenot took to Facebook to make the announcement that the restaurant will be closing on May 28, 2022. He said the decision to close was because his lease was up and he could not come to terms to purchase the building from the landlord.

Fontenot did say that someone else was able to purchase the building and they weren’t interested in purchasing the business from him.

In the post, Fontenot also was very candid about it being the right time for him to get out of the business as earlier this year he checked himself into rehab for alcoholism. He said he “can’t allow anything to jeopardize my sobriety or my health again.”

The business dates back to the 1950s when it operated as Frank’s Package Liquor Store. It would later become Frank’s Bar and was changed to Frank’s Poboys in 2016.

A message from our beloved and cherished owner, Mike. We appreciate everyone's love and support over the years and will forever hold these memories in our hearts.Love, your Frank's family

Posted by Frank's Poboys on Monday, May 16, 2022

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

