JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The first Black woman to serve as a judge on the Missouri Supreme Court will formally be sworn in on Tuesday morning. An investiture ceremony to give the oath of office to Judge Robin Ransom is scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. at the Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City. The post First Black woman appointed to Missouri Supreme Court to be sworn in appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO