LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. | Twenty seven years ago, Anthony Rodriguez and I had a dream of running a theatre. We were 30, had big ideas and no money, but we were in love. A year and a half later, we bought a house in Duluth, and it changed our lives. We programmed our first full-cast book musical Oliver! Patrons couldn’t imagine how we were going to perform Oliver! in that tiny space. But we did.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO