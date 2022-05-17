Kehlani announces UK, European and North American tour

Torche frontman Steve Brooks has revealed that the doom-metal band’s upcoming fall tour opening for Meshuggah (alongside Converge on one leg and In Flames on the other) will be his last. “We’re a few months away from the last tour I’m doing with Torche,” he wrote on Instagram. “We’ve been so very lucky and went far beyond what I imagined. I just don’t have it in me to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country. Much love to my band members and everyone that supported us these 18 years! See y’all this Sept/Oct.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO