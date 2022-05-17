Kehlani announces UK, European and North American tour

Click here to read the full article. UTA said Monday that it has promoted 54 staffers across its more than 20 divisions, bringing the total number of promotions at the agency to more than 100 over the past year.
The moves come in divisions including Audio, Brand Studio, Comedy Touring, Corporate Services, Digital Talent, Endorsements & Voiceover, Finance & Accounting, Fine Arts, Heartland, Human Resources, Independent Film, Information Technology, IQ, Klutch Sports, Motion Picture Literary, Music, Publishing, Talent, Television Literary, Unscripted Television, MediaLink, UTA Speakers and the Web 3.0 department.
Overall, the agency said more than 60% of the staffers who were...
