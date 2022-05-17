ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roll out your trash Columbia

Cover picture for the articleHere come the roll carts. Columbia councilman approve the trash cart measure by a vote...

Construction progress continues on massive I-70 Rocheport bridge project

A state lawmaker who represents Cooper and five other mid-Missouri counties in the House says the new I-70 Rocheport bridge that’s under construction is looking good. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) serves on the Missouri House Transportation Committee. “It’s vitally important to our area of the nation. More importantly,...
Columbia staff is not making recommendation on roll cart issue before council tonight

Supporters and opponents of roll carts are expected to pack city hall for Monday night’s Columbia city council meeting. The council is scheduled to vote tonight on a bill to repeal the city’s ban on roll carts for solid waste and recycling. Fifth ward councilman Matt Pitzer’s proposal was first-read earlier this month. The Pitzer bill would enact the language submitted in the successful initiative petition. If council approves the Pitzer bill tonight, the August special election would no longer be required.
One Mid – Mo Rep. calls congress map ‘asinine’

Governor Parson’s office has started the review process of the new congressional redistricting map approved by state lawmakers, which splits Columbia and Boone County into TWO districts. Columbia Democratic State Representative David Tyson Smith is critical of the new map, which splits Columbia along Broadway:. Representative Smith says the...
Columbia murder suspect seeks change of venue in trial

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia murder suspect wants his case moved out of Boone County. An attorney for Curtis Lewis says media coverage of the shooting outside Vibez Lounge in Feb. 2020 will make it hard to get an impartial jury. Police say Lewis shot and killed security guard Tershawn Kitchen in February of 2020 The post Columbia murder suspect seeks change of venue in trial appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police confirm officers recovered inert grenade last week in downtown Columbia flowerbed

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has confirmed officers recovered an inert grenade in downtown Columbia last week. Police responded to the 700 block of East Broadway around noon on May 11. Witnesses at the scene told ABC 17 News the device was found in a flowerbed in front of Central Bank. A bomb The post Police confirm officers recovered inert grenade last week in downtown Columbia flowerbed appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MO County Clerk: Look Up Your New District Before Election Time

With congressional voting district maps finally in place in Missouri, county clerks are working to educate voters on the changes. Every 10 years after the census is conducted, the state’s voting maps are redrawn. Brianna Lennon, county clerk in Boone County, said it is important to make sure residents...
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, May 18th, 2022

(Fulton, MO) – Police in central Missouri’s Fulton have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 68-year-old woman. Gladys Bowers left her residential care facility without taking her medication and is believed to have traveled to the St. Louis area with her non-custodial son. She’s a black female, five-foot-seven, about 150 pounds, wears a blonde wig, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jacket, and white shoes. She suffers from schizophrenia with auditory and visual hallucinations and is known to be violent. Anyone with information should immediately call 9-1-1.
Two Jefferson City residents injured in crash in Callaway County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two Jefferson City residents were injured in a crash late Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report says 33-year-old Kenneth Shumate was driving northbound on Highway 63, just north of County Road 399, when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle traveled off...
Jefferson City church recalls destructive tornado 3 years later

JEFFERSON CITY - The three-year anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that struck Jefferson City is this Sunday, May 22. One of the buildings that was completely destroyed was Community Christian Church off Ellis Boulevard. The three-year anniversary hits close to home for Glen Gessley, who has been a member at...
