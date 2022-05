CHEYENNE — As the end of Wyoming’s fiscal year 2022 approaches next month, state officials still have not completed the 2021 annual comprehensive financial report. Members of the State Auditor’s Office updated the Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee of Capital Financing and Investments on Wednesday morning and said they are optimistic the final report will be issued by May 31. That’s nearly six months behind schedule, which auditors attributed to several agencies that were either unable to meet deadlines or provided inaccurate information.

