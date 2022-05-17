ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Post Office targets Kewanee candidates in recent hiring drive to shore up workforce

By Susan DeVilder
Star-Courier
 2 days ago
Last week, the United States Postal Service's Kim Reynolds sat at a table just outside the door at the Save-a-Lot grocery store in Kewanee passing out folders of information to potential new employees.

The USPS is looking for workers to fill a number of jobs in and outside of the area and Reynolds said the response to her outreach was so good, the workforce planning specialist for downstate will be back.

“I relayed my enthusiasm to the manager of the Save-a-Lot, who approved our hiring events at their venue,” Reynolds said. “I was very pleased with the turnout and response to our first hiring event and hope that subsequent events will be as successful.”

The USPS will now be hosting hiring events on the first Monday afternoon of every month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. outside the Kewanee store.

The recruitment is necessary, Reynolds said, because like so many other businesses, the post office has been hit by the pandemic.

“COVID-19 affected postal employee availability. Hiring events are a way to rebuild our staffing within our own communities. The idea . . . is to attract as much local interest as possible,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds said that since the foot traffic at the Kewanee Post Office isn’t very heavy, she thought the grocery store would be a good place to get a wide variety of potential job candidates. By making its hiring needs more visible, she said, the USPS hopes to gain more interest in the job vacancies.

“We spoke to many in the community regarding available postal opportunities, and we are grateful to Save-a-Lot for allowing us to do this from their location,” said Reynolds.

When people think about working for USPS, many think only of being a postal carrier or working as a clerk at a post office, but the jobs available are numerous, said Reynolds. In addition to the obvious positions, the USPS needs personnel for mail handlers, network operations, human resources, marketing and sales, engineering, government relations, finance and accounting and network operations.

Benefits to working for the agency includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement, holidays, leaves, Thrift Savings Plans, and Veterans' benefits, said Reynolds.

“Great benefits include more than good pay,” she said. “USPS has competitive salaries and premium benefits" that include vacation, sick leave and education assistance for those who qualify.

To work for the government agency, residents must be 18-years-old at the time of appointment or 16-years-old with a high school degree. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, a permanent resident or a citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. territory.

Moreover, applicants are required to show recent employment history, and have the ability to pass a criminal background check, drug screening and medical assessment. A safe driving record could be applicable for certain positions.

Reynolds said residents interested in applying can do so by visiting usps.com/careers or About.usps.com. She will also be available at hiring events at Save-a-Lot once a month to answer any questions.

But Reynolds cautions applicants that posted positions may only be available for a limited time.

“It’s important that they apply when interested in a position, and monitor all email folders daily for information requests during the hiring process,” she said.

